Renault & Nissan To Launch New Midsize SUVs This Year In India

Renault and Nissan will re-enter India’s hotly contested midsize SUV segment in less than a year, challenging the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

Renault has not had a significant launch since the Kiger in 2021. The same goes for Nissan, which released the Magnite in 2020. Both companies are now planning to reignite their product offensive, beginning with brand-new midsize SUVs this year.

After skipping the second generation of the Duster and losing its presence in the popular midsize SUV segment in 2022, Renault has started working on launching its third generation model in India. Based on a brand-new CMF-B LS (Low Specifications) platform, the all-new Renault Duster has a striking exterior with aggressive design elements and authentic SUV proportions.

A high ground clearance, a boxy body with simple shapes, an upright nose, a high-set bonnet with power bulges, muscular shoulders and wheel arches, 18-inch alloy wheels, raised roof rails, and big skid plates give the third-gen Renault Duster a confident and rugged character. Bold light signatures, a sharp kick in the beltline towards the rear, hidden rear door handles, and a slightly tapered D-pillar give it a touch of sophistication.

Inside, the chunky design of the dashboard, centre console, and door panels underline the tough character of the all-new Renault Duster. Y-shaped inserts in the AC vents form a visual link to the horizontally laid conventional headlamps, further reminding the driver and passengers of the vehicle’s exterior. An electric parking brake frees up storage space in the centre console and gives it a clean look.

Tactile switches in the climate control panel and push-back buttons on the steering wheel make controlling functions easy. The volume buttons are inconveniently located on top of the infotainment system, but seeing how many automakers are ditching physical volume controls altogether, it’s still a win.

A 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and satellite navigation, wireless charging, and four USB Type-C ports are some of the tech highlights. Internationally, Renault offers the third-gen Duster with up to 17 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). We think the company would give an expansive ADAS suite in India as well.

Renault could offer the next-gen Duster in India with a 99 hp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 154 hp 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine. These engines could be linked to 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions, respectively, with a CVT available optionally in both cases. The company may give even a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine option for more affordability, along with 5-speed manual transmission and CVT options.

Nissan’s midsize SUV will be a mechanical cousin of Renault’s third-generation Duster, although it’s unclear whether the company plans to launch it as the second-generation Terrano or a new model. The Japanese automaker could give its model a rather elegant design for a more upscale character. There’s no word on the features or specifications, but a lot of commonality is expected with Renault’s all-new Duster in these aspects.

The all-new Renault Duster’s local testing is underway and its launch should take place in late 2025. Nissan may launch its all-new midsize SUV a month or two later. Both companies will likely price their Hyundai Creta rivals attractively from around INR 11 lakh (ex-showroom).