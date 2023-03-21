Renault & Nissan Planning New SUVs & EVs For India – All Details

Renault & Nissan will invest around Rs. 5,300 crore in India to bring new vehicles, technologies and platforms over the next few years

The partnership between Renault and Nissan is working to invest around Rs. 5,300 crore in India to bring in new technologies, platforms and vehicles including EVs. It has been confirmed in a recent announcement to ensure long-term commitment for increased production, transitioning towards carbon-neutral manufacturing and enhancing research and development as well.

As many as six new vehicles have been planned for the local as well as international markets and they include two electric vehicles. The huge sum of investment will see up to 2,000 additional new jobs created at the Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre in Chennai. The forthcoming product lineup comprises three models for each brand.

The investment holds plenty of significance to further elevate the Oragadam plant as an export hub while accomplishing carbon neutrality in the future. The future vehicles will be engineered and rolled out of the same plant and they will share a lot including platforms and mechanical bits between each other to achieve economies of scale.

Renault and Nissan have been confirmed to introduce four new C-segment SUVs in India along with two new A-segment EVs taking advantage of their global expertise in electric mobility. While both companies have not dived into details, the next generation Renault Duster is expected to arrive by 2025, based on the Dacia Bigster concept.

It will be underpinned by the heavily localised CMF-B platform and it will spawn a Nissan derivative as well reportedly. A seven-seater iteration based on the same architecture also appears to be under development. Late last year, Nissan showcased a trio of SUVs in India and of them, the next-gen X-Trail will be the first one to arrive.

The Juke and Qashqai could follow it in the near future and the X-Trail will take on full-sized SUVs such as Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster. The Japanese manufacturer is also said to be developing a budget MPV based on the Renault Triber while the entry of a mass-market based EV underpinned by the CMF-AEV platform is also a high possibility.