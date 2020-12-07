Renault Model Wise November 2020 Sales – Triber, Kwid, Duster

Renault posted a total of 10,181 units in November 2020 as against 10,882 units during the same period last year with 6 per cent YoY de-growth

In the BSVI regime, Renault India only has three models in its portfolio and it is quite impressive that it manages to regular finish in the top ten of the monthly sales charts. In November 2020, Renault slotted in at sixth ahead of Honda, Toyota, MG, Ford and Volkswagen with the good reception for its popular models: Kwid and Triber.

The French manufacturer posted regular de-growth in 2019 due to the declined popularity of the Kwid. Realising its dependency, Renault launched the facelifted Kwid with exterior makeover and interior changes along with the inclusion of new features while the Triber modular vehicle arrived carving a niche of its own with an aggressive price range.

With the updated Kwid and Duster alongside the good reception for the Triber, Renault ended the calendar year 2019 on a high. The same momentum has been carried forward into 2020 but the Triber has recently posted regular YoY volume de-growth. In November 2020, the entry-level Kwid hatchback was the most sold model from the brand.

Renault Models (YoY) November 2020 Sales November 2019 Sales 1. Renault Kwid (19%) 4,956 4,182 2. Renault Triber (-21%) 4,809 6,071 3. Renault Duster (-18%) 416 505

It registered 4,956 units as against 4,182 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 19 per cent sales increase. The Triber currently sits below the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV in a niche segment and it recorded 4,809 units in November 2020 as against 6,071 units during the same period last year with 21 per cent volume de-growth.

The Duster’s sales fortunes have long been fading as only 416 units were sold in November 2020 as against 5050 units with 18 per cent negative sales growth. Renault’s cumulative domestic dispatches stood at 10,181 units as against 10,882 units with 6 per cent YoY volume deficit while the Month-on-Month drop stood at 7 per cent as 11,005 units were sold in October 2020.

Renault has already showcased the Kiger concept and the production version will be reaching showrooms in the early parts of 2021. It has plenty in common with the recently launched Nissan Magnite and it will also be powered by a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol or a 1.0-litre turbo petrol kicking out 100 hp and 160 Nm. Both manual and CVT transmissions will be offered with the latter.