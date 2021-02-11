Renault Model Wise January 2021 Sales – Kwid, Triber, Duster

Renault garnered a cumulative domestic total of 8,209 units in January 2021 as against 7,805 units with 5 per cent sales growth

Renault India finished in the eighth position in the overall manufacturers’ table in the first month of the new Calendar Year with a total of 8,209 units as against 7,805 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year sales growth of 5 per cent. The French manufacturer finished ahead of Ford, Nissan, MG, Volkswagen, Skoda and Jeep.

The company posted 16 per cent negative sales growth on Month-on-Month basis as 9,800 units were recorded in December 2020. The Triber was the most sold model within the brand’s domestic range as 4,082 units were garnered against 4,119 units during the same period in 2020 with a negative Year-on-Year volume decline of 1 per cent.

The Kwid entry-level hatchback finished in second with 3,791 units last month as against 3,281 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY growth of 16 per cent. The Duster ended up in third with 336 units as against 405 units in January 2020 with 17 per cent Year-on-Year volume de-growth.

Renault Models (YoY) January 2021 Sales January 2020 Sales 1. Renault Triber (-1%) 4,082 4,119 2. Renault Kwid (16%) 3,791 3,281 3. Renault Duster (-17%) 336 405 Total (5%) 8,209 7,805

Last year, Renault endured strong sales increase courtesy of the facelifted Kwid and Duster along with the Triber modular vehicle that sits below the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga as a seven-seater. The brand is certainly responding to expand its presence in the volume space with the Kiger and is up for market launch on February 15.

It will undercut the Nissan Magnite cousin and both have plenty in common with each other including the mechanical underpinnings. Based on the heavily localised CMF-A+ architecture, the Renault Kiger is expected to carry a starting price of under Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top-spec variant could go all the way up to Rs. 9.50 lakh.

The sub-four-metre SUV is the production version of the Kiger Show Car concept unveiled late last year and is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre three-pot turbo petrol unit, in a similar fashion to the Magnite. A five-speed manual will be offered as standard while a five-speed AMT in NA petrol and a CVT in turbo petrol will be part of the lineup.