Renault Model Wise 2021 Sales – Triber, Kwid, Kiger, Duster

Renault posted a domestic tally of 95,978 units in CY2021 as against 80,518 units during the previous year of 2020 with a YoY growth of 19.2 per cent

In the Calendar Year 2021, Renault India has the Triber finish at the top of the sales charts within the brand’s portfolio with a domestic tally of 32,766 units as against 38,906 units during the previous year of 2020. This led to YoY negative volume growth of 15.7 per cent. However, in the overall sales, the French manufacturer did record positive sales.

This was mainly due to the introduction of the Kiger compact SUV that garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 28,586 units last year and finished in the third position. The Kwid was the second most sold Renault model in the country in CY 2021 as 31,656 units were registered against 37,927 units in 2020 with a YoY de-growth of 16.5 per cent.

The entry-level hatchback is priced between Rs. 4.24 lakh and Rs. 5.70 lakh while the Kiger costs Rs.5.79 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 10.22 lakh for the range-topping model. The Triber carries a sticker tag of Rs. 5.69 lakh for the entry-level trim and it goes up to Rs. 8.25 lakh for the top-spec variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

Models 2021 Sales 2020 Sales 1. Renault Triber (-15.7%) 32,766 38,906 2. Renault Kwid (-16.5%) 31,656 37,927 3. Renault Kiger 28,586 – 4. Renault Duster (-19.4%) 2,970 3,685 Total (19.2%) 95,978 80,518

The long-serving Renault Duster costs between Rs. 9.86 lakh and Rs. 14.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The midsize SUV registered a domestic tally of 2,970 units last year as against 3,685 units in 2020 with YoY negative volume growth of 19.4 per cent. At the end of the year, the January to December 2021 period saw Renault posting a total of 95,978 units.

This when compared to the same period in 2020 with 80,518 units, a healthy YoY sales growth of 19.2 per cent was seen. Catering to the growing demand for compact SUVs, Renault quickly reacted to introduce the Kiger in February 2021 and it has plenty in common with its siblings, the Nissan Magnite.

The five-seater competes against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V and others. The brand is expected to launch the turbocharged version of the Triber this calendar year to boost its sales volume.