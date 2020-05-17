Renault May 2020 Discounts On Kwid, Triber & Duster – Up To Rs. 70,000

Renault is selling the Kwid, Triber and Duster this month with an array of discount offers; read below to check them all out

Renault India is offering a range of discounts across its portfolio as the Kwid, Triber and Duster can be had with good benefits. Ever since the launch of the Triber, Renault has endured resurgence in form as the modular vehicle brought in good monthly sales numbers. It led to the French manufacturer posting appreciable volume tallies in CY2019 and FY2019-20.

Part of Triber’s success is down to its affordable price tag. It can be had with discounts up to Rs. 40,000, which includes exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 along with loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 or benefits of Rs. 4,000 for the agriculture sector. The facelifted Renault Kwid entered the domestic market in late 2019 and it has contributed in good sum to Renault volumes.

In May 2020, it is sold with total discounts of up to Rs. 39,000 as cash discount of Rs. 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are being offered along with Rs. 10,000 loyalty bonus. The updated Duster made its way into India in July 2019 with refreshed interior and exterior but the long-expected generation shift has not happened yet.

Model Cash Discount Exchange + Loyalty+ Corporate Kwid Rs.10,000 Rs. 15,000 + 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Triber Nil Rs. 20,000+ 10,000 + Rs.10,000 Duster Rs. 15,000 Rs. 25,000+ 20,000 + Rs.10,000

The five-seater SUV is retailed with cash discount of Rs. 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, loyalty bonus of Rs. 20,000, corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 and benefits for agriculture sector at Rs. 4,000 in the month of May 2020 – taking the total up to Rs. 70,000. Renault’s global alliance partner, Nissan, announced official details of the 2020 Kicks recently and it will go on sale soon locally.

It gets a new 1.3-litre HR13 turbocharged petrol engine derived from Mercedes-Benz. With 156 horsepower, it becomes the most powerful mid-size SUV in the country and the same powertrain could soon be introduced on the Duster as well, as it made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. Nissan is gearing up to launch the facelifted Datsun Redi-Go and made-for-India Nissan Magnite compact SUV soon.

Later this year, the CMF-A+ platform based Renault HBC sub-four-metre SUV deriving design cues from Triber will be introduced. It will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing close to 95 horsepower and will be paired with a standard five-speed manual and an optional five-speed AMT transmission.