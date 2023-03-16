Renault March 2023 Discounts In India – Kwid, Kiger, Triber

Renault sells the Kwid, Kiger and Triber with good discount deals in the month of March 2023 in India

Renault India is offering attractive discounts in the month of March 2023 for domestic customers. The French manufacturer currently sells the Kwid entry-level hatchback, Triber MPV and Kiger compact SUV in India and all of them are available with good discount deals ahead of the closure of this financial year (FY 2022-23).

The Kwid BSVI is sold with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 for the manual variant while the AMT spec model comes with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000. For both variants, the exchange bonus and corporate discount stand at Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 12,000 respectively – taking the overall total up to Rs. 62,000.

The Renault Kwid in its BSVI stage 2 specification is available with a cash discount of Rs. 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 12,000. Although the customers won’t get as big a benefit as the old model, it is still a good deal considering the saving one could make of up to Rs. 37,000 this month.

Renault Models Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Corp Discount 1. Kwid BSVI Up To Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 12,000 2. Kwid BSVI Stage 2 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 12,000 3. Triber BSVI Rs. 15,000 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 12,000 4. Triber BSVI Stage 2 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 12,000 5. Kiger BSVI Up To Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 12,000 6. Kiger BSVI Stage 2 Up To Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 12,000

The Renault Triber BSVI is retailed with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 12,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 52,000. The BSVI stage 2 iteration of the Renault Triber comes with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 12,000.

Compared to the Kwid BSVI stage 2, the Triber’s similar iteration is more attractive as the total savings stand at up to Rs. 47,000. The Renault Kiger is one of the decent-selling compact SUVs in the country due to its attractive price range. The BSVI variant is sold with a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000, a similar exchange bonus and a corporate discount of Rs. 12,000.

The Renault Kiger BSVI stage 2 comes with a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 12,000.