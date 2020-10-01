Renault Kwid Neotech Edition Launched In India From Rs. 4.29 Lakh

Renault Kwid Neotech is offered in both 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engine options and it gets cosmetic updates over the regular model

Renault India has today introduced a new special edition of the Kwid hatchback dubbed the Neotech edition. Priced at Rs. 4.29 lakh (ex-showroom), it comes as part of the brand trying to attract new customers during this festive season when the buying sentiments will largely be positive. The Kwid Neotech has been made available in three variants.

It features cosmetic updates compared to the standard model and is offered in two-tone paint schemes such as Zanskar Blue body with Moonlight Silver roof and Moonlight Silver body with Zanskar Blue roof. On the outside, you could readily notice the Volcano Grey flex wheels, Neotech cladding on the door, sporty 3D decals on the C-pillar, and the blackened B-pillar adds to the flare.

Up front, the French manufacturer has given graphite grille with premium chrome inserts. On the inside, the Renault Kwid Neotech edition boasts of an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, USB and Aux provision for the front row, alongside a multi-functional steering wheel with Zanskar Blue deco and chrome inserts.



Other cabin highlights are fabric seat upholstery with blue inserts and chrome accents around the AMT gear lever as the rest remains identical. Understandably, Renault did not introduce any mechanical changes as the updates are limited to the visual bits in the Neotech. The Renault Kwid Neotech edition derives power from the 0.8-litre petrol and the 1.0-litre petrol engines.

Currently, the Kwid budget-friendly hatchback is priced between Rs. 3.08 lakh and Rs. 5.21 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kwid Neotech edition is sold in Neotech RXL 0.8L, Neotech RXL 1.0 MT (Rs. 4.51 lakh) and Neotech RXL 1.0 AMT (Rs. 4.83 lakh). The 799 cc three-cylinder petrol engine kicks out 53 bhp at 5,678 rpm and 72 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,386 rpm.



It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission only. The 999 cc three-cylinder DOHC petrol unit kicks out a maximum power output of 67 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 91 Nm at 4,250 rpm. The powertrain is connected to a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a five-speed AMT as an option.

