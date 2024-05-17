Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Get Exciting Discounts In May 2024

In May 2024, Renault cars such as Kwid, Kiger and Triber are available with discounts of up to Rs 40,000 in the Indian market. The offer is valid till May 31, 2024

This month, Renault is offering discounts on its Kwid, Kiger and Triber in the Indian market. Customers can avail of these benefits through cash discounts, corporate benefits, and exchange bonuses. Let’s check out the Renault cars discount in May 2024.

1. Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid is available with a total discount of Rs 40,000 in May 2024. These discounts include a cash benefit of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange discount of up to Rs 15,000 and a loyalty cash benefit of up to Rs 10,000. Customers can avail of these benefits on all variants of the Kwid. The price of the Renault Kwid starts from Rs 4.69 lakh and goes up to Rs 6.45 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

2. Renault Kiger

Talking about the discounts on the Renault Kiger, it gets total benefits of up to Rs 40,000 this month. Similar to Kwid, the Kiger is being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange benefit of up to Rs 15,000 and a loyalty cash benefit of up to Rs 10,000 across all the variants. The Renault Kiger price ranges between Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

3. Renault Triber

The seven-seater MPV, Renault Triber also gets benefits of up to Rs 35,000 in May 2024. Interested customers can avail a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, an exchange benefit of Rs 15,000 and a loyalty cash benefit of up to Rs 10,000. These discounts are being offered across all variants of the Triber MPV. The Renault Triber is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

Note – Discounts may vary from city to city depending upon several factors. Contact your nearest dealership to know the exact discount offers. Additionally, customers can also negotiate on various parameters, such as accessories, insurance, and more.