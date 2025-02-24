Renault Kwid, Kiger & Triber CNG Launched In India

Renault has added CNG retrofitment kits for the Kwid, Kiger and Triber in India with a standard warranty of three years

Renault India has expanded its vehicle lineup with the introduction of government-approved CNG retrofitment kits for the Kwid, Kiger and Triber. These kits are installed through Renault’s authorised vendor network using homologated components that meet stringent performance standards. The entire fitment process follows a standardised approach across all dealerships according to the brand.

The rollout will be conducted in phases, beginning with five key states – Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra which account for 65 per cent of market demand. Renault plans to extend availability nationwide in the coming months, making CNG options accessible to more customers. To ensure reliability and peace of mind, all Renault models fitted with the CNG kit will come with a warranty of three years.

The kits are compatible with all manual transmission equipped variants of the Kwid, Kiger and Triber, excluding the Turbo and automatic models. Extensive testing has been conducted to validate performance, ensuring that fuel efficiency is improved while retaining the vehicle’s power and drivability as per Renault.

Pricing for the CNG retrofitment kit is set at Rs. 79,500 for the Kiger and Triber while the Kwid’s kit is available for Rs. 75,000. This initiative makes Renault one of the few manufacturers offering certified CNG retrofitment solutions. Commenting on the new launch, Venkatram M., Managing Director and Country CEO, Renault India, said,

“Our commitment to innovation and sustainability drives us to continuously improve our offerings. The introduction of the Govt. approved CNG retrofitment kit across all models are a testament to our dedication to providing eco-friendly and smart solutions for our customers. We believe this initiative will make Renault cars even more accessible and practical, solidifying our position in India.”

All three models share the 1.0L three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a manual transmission in the CNG version. Considering the kit prices, the Kwid CNG costs between Rs. 5.44 lakh and Rs. 6.74 lakh while that of the Kiger is priced at Rs. 6.89-10.79 lakh and the Triber CNG at Rs. 6.89 lakh to Rs. 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom).