Renault Kwid Electric With 270 KM Range India Debut At Auto Expo [Video]

Renault India has officially teased the electric version of the Kwid for the first time and it will make its domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo opens for press on February 5. Dubbed the Renault City K-ZE, the zero-emission Kwid was showcased at the 2019 Chengdu Motor Show in China last September. It is sold in five different trims and comes priced between 61,800 Yuan (Rs. 6.36 lakh) and 71,800 Yuan (Rs. 7.40 lakh approximately) in the People’s Republic.

The production-ready electric variant of the Kwid was showcased first at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show last April under the City K-ZE banner. It is based on the K-ZE concept and also retailed under the Venucia E30 badge with modified exterior. The City K-ZE has been developed in partnership with Renault’s Chinese partner Dongfeng.

It is produced by eGT New Energy Automotive Co, a JV between Nissan and Dongfeng Motor Group established to develop and manufacturer volume based EVs in China. For India, the exhibit’s exterior appears to be the same, judging by the teaser image, but we do not know yet whether it will carry a different name or not.

You can watch out walkaround video and come to know what the K-ZE is all about in close perspective. The Renault K-ZE comes equipped with Tianjin Lishen 30kWh ternary lithium battery and it has power consumption of 10.8 kWh/100 km. It is claimed to have a driving range of 271 km on a single charge in China.

It will return around 250 km in the NEDC cycle and uses a fast charger to replenish back to 80 per cent in 50 minutes. Using the standard household charger, the Renault K-ZE can be charged to its full capacity in four hours. Additionally, the safety cell complies with the ASIL-D standard for international functional safety.

The battery is said to function normally even after immersed in deep water for 60 minutes. Inside the cabin, the Renault City K-ZE features an all-digital LCD instrument cluster and an embedded central LCD control panel. The recently facelifted Kwid in India is also based on its styling and we strongly believe Renault will enter the e-hatchback in the near future as the potential for success is always there.