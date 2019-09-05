Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China From Rs. 6.2 Lakh (61K Yuan)

Renault K-ZE has a driving range of 271 km on a single charge and is offered in five variants in the Chinese market

As part of Renault’s strategy to launch three electrified models in the Chinese market, the zero-emission version of the Kwid has been introduced. Having debuted at the ongoing 2019 Chengdu Motor Show, the K-ZE comes in five different variants and is priced between 61,800 Yuan (Rs. 6.21 lakh) and 71,800 Yuan (Rs. 7.22 lakh approximately).

Renault unveiled the production-spec Kwid electric hatchback at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show this past April, as the City K-ZE is the road-going version of the K-ZE concept displayed at the Paris Motor Show last October. The model will also be retailed as the Venucia E30 with apparent cosmetic revisions.

The KZ-E is developed by the French manufacturer in collaboration with the local partner Dongfeng. It will be up on sale in the global markets as well but only in the near future. It is manufactured by eGT New Energy Automotive Co, a Joint Venture with Dongfeng Motor Group and Nissan.

It was created to develop and produce mass-market electric vehicles and Renault plans to reduce costs by up to 40 per cent on the Research and Development side to bring up more cost-effective and affordable eco-friendly vehicles in China. As for the performance, the Renault K-ZE uses Tianjin Lishen 30kWh ternary lithium battery.

It has a power consumption of 10.8 kWh per 100 km while the driving range on a single charge stands at 271 km. Moreover, the new car safety cell sticks by the ASIL-D standard for international functional safety and the battery is claimed to work normally even after getting immersed in deep water for an hour.

The battery pack is said to deliver around 250 km in the NEDC cycle and it comes equipped with a fast charger that aids in replenishing from zero to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes. A standard charger takes up to four hours to fully charge the EV. The interior gets full LCD instrumentation and embedded central LCD control panel. The exterior of the K-ZE will influence the soon-arriving Kwid facelift in India.

