Renault Kwid Climber 2019 – Top 7 Exterior Highlights

What’s new on the Kwid compared to the pre-facelift model on the exterior? Take a read

Renault launched the 2019 Kwid facelift earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 2.84 lakh, which goes up to Rs 4.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The Kwid is available in five variants, namely STD, RXE, RXL, RXT and the Climber being the range-topping variant, that gets all the bells and whistles.

The pre-facelift model received mild updates and feature refreshes over the course of four years of its production. However, it was still in need of a mid-cycle refresh to fire things up in the entry-level segment. Here are the 7 exterior highlights from the new Renault Kwid –

1. Front Fascia

The 2019 Renault Kwid features a distinctive face with an all-new grille and larger air dams. Apart from the stylish front end, the high bonnet which gives the car a much larger appeal than its actual size, is what will please a younger audience.

2. DRLs

The new Kwid gets new horizontal LED DRLs, which are standard across the trim. The black front grille bearing the Renault logo spreads across the front, and the DRLs are positioned in such a way, that they continue the horizontal flow of the front grille to make it look even more aesthetic.

3. Headlamps

The headlamps on the 2019 Renault Kwid feature a split design, with the LED DRLs on the top, and the actual headlamps sitting at the bottom in a different unit. The headlights are bigger than the outgoing model and get covered in a chunky black housing with orange accents on the Climber variant.

4. LED Tail lamps

The entry-segment crossover now features first-in-class LED tail lamps along with new reflectors on the rear bumper.

5. Wheels

Renault offers the 2019 Kwid with bigger 14-inch wheels as standard, as compared to the 13-inchers on the previous model. The Climber variant sports smoked grey wheel covers, which make them look sporty.

6. Ground Clearance

The French carmaker has left no stone unturned, and has increased the ground clearance of the 2019 Kwid by 4mm, which takes it to 184mm.

7. Competitors

Compared to the pre-facelift model, the Kwid has a new direct rival in the entry-level segment in the form of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. Apart from that, it also continues to put up against Datsun RediGO and Maruti Suzuki Alto.