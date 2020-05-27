Renault Kwid Based Sedan Rendered With Premium Styling

Renault Kwid based sedan could go on sale in India sometime later next year and it could undercut Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze in pricing

Renault India has reportedly been working on a sedan based on the popular Kwid hatchback. Codenamed LBA, it will be positioned in the sub-four-metre sedan segment rivalling Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and others. In a similar fashion to the Kwid and Triber, it will be aggressively priced against competitors to have a clear advantage right from the word go.

The French manufacturer is concentrating on debuting the HBC subcompact SUV during this festive season and it could go by the name Kiger. The LBA sedan could be a year or two away and it could be priced from Rs. 5.5 lakh to Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom) upon arrival but we do not have any official information yet. Speculations suggest that the LBA will sit on the same CMF-A+ architecture as the Kwid.

This will help in heavily localising the sedan while keeping the production costs in check. It may as well be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. Here we have a set of rendered images of the Renault Kwid based sedan, from Kleber Silva of Behance, but it does look more premium in its design.

It goes on to indicate that Renault could lay its hands on the C-segment for sedans that comprises of models like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City. However, the possibilities are far fetched as Renault is predominantly trying to exploit the mass market segments and the mid-size sedan space has seen decreasing takers over the last few years.

The exterior of the Renault Kwid based sedan shows the presence of a prominent grille assembly and large headlamps. The split headlamp cluster makes way for the horizontal grille slats and LED Daytime Running Lights positioned within a housing while a bold Renault badge sits in the middle.

The primary headlamps are grafted just below flanked by wide air intakes. Other highlights include sporty alloy wheel design, black B-pillars, a bulbous greenhouse resembling traditional sedans, black side cladding, wraparound horizontal LED tail lamps, shark fin antenna and so on.