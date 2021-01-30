Renault Kiger Vs Nissan Magnite – Specifications Comparison

The Nissan Magnite is currently the most affordable sub-4m SUV in the Indian market, but its cousin, the soon-to-be launched Renault Kiger could undercut it

The sub-4m SUV segment is one of the hottest spaces in the Indian car industry right now, and the competition became even more interesting with the launch of the Kia Sonet and the Nissan Magnite last year. Well, another brand has now joined the race. Renault has officially revealed the production-ready version of the Kiger, the newest entrant in the busy segment.

We already know that the Renault Kiger shares its underpinnings with the Nissan Magnite, but how much in common do the two cars really have? Here is a specifications comparison between the Nissan Magnite and the upcoming Renault Kiger to help you figure out what’s common and what’s not between the two sub-4m SUVs –

Dimensions

The Nissan Magnite has a length of 3994 mm, a width of 1758 mm, stands 1572 mm tall and has a 2500 mm long wheelbase. The Kiger measures 3991 mm in length, 1750 mm in width, has a height of 1600 mm and gets a 2500 mm long wheelbase.

Car Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Length 3991 mm 3994 mm Width 1750 mm 1758 mm Height 1600 mm 1572 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2500 mm Boot space 405 litres 336 litres

While the Kiger gets the same wheelbase as the Magnite, it is 3 mm shorter and 8 mm narrower than the Magnite. However, the Kiger is 28 mm taller than its cousin, while also has a class-leading boot space of 405 litres.

Powertrains

Powering the entry-level trims of both the sub-4m SUVs is the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 72 PS of maximum power, along with 96 Nm of peak torque. This engine can only be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox on the Magnite, while the Kiger also gets a 5-speed AMT.

Car Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Engine 1.0-litre 3-cyl NA petrol 1.0-litre 3-cyl NA petrol Power 72 PS 72 PS Torque 96 Nm 96 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

Also on offer is a turbocharged version of this powertrain, which generates 100 PS power and 160 Nm of torque (152 Nm with CVT). This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and an optional CVT.

Car Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Engine 1.0-litre 3-cyl turbo petrol 1.0-litre 3-cyl turbo petrol Power 100 PS 100 PS Torque 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission 5-speed MT, CVT 5-speed MT, CVT

Features

Renault has equipped the Kiger with a first-in-segment configurable 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, three drive modes, diamond-cut alloy wheels, an 8-inch floating touchscreen system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, an air purifier, triple-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lights, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable and retractable wing mirrors, a 4-speaker and 4-tweeter system by Arkamys, cruise control, auto climate control and so on.

The Magnite’s equipment list is not too far behind, and it gets an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 6-speaker system from JBL, driving modes, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, cruise control, connected car tech, 16-inch alloy wheels, puddle lamps, ambient lighting, a rear armrest with cupholder and mobile holder, wireless charging, rear AC vents, air purifier and push-button start/stop.

Safety

The Kiger’s safety suite consists of four airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a reverse parking camera, traction control system, hill start assist, vehicle dynamic control etc. The Magnite gets ABS with EBD, dual frontal airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill start assist, traction control, Vehicle Dynamic Control, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitor as well.

Price

The Nissan Magnite is currently priced between Rs 5.49 – 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing for the Renault Kiger is yet to be revealed. Kiger’s prices are expected to be revealed closer to its official launch in India, and we expect Renault to price it very aggressively.

Comparison Verdict

It should be noted that both the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are evenly matched in almost all aspects, including the equipment on offer, safety tech as well as the powertrain department. The one thing that sets the two apart is the styling, which is purely subjective in this case since both the SUVs feature an eye-catchy design. Also, Renault is yet to reveal the pricing for the Kiger, and that could be the deciding factor in this comparison.