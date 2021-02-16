Renault Kiger Vs Nissan Magnite Comparison – Video

Here, we have a video which walks us through all the similarities and differences between the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger

Nissan Magnite was launched in India back in December 2020, and in such a short amount of time, this sub-4-metre SUV has managed to become the best-selling vehicle in the carmaker’s lineup! Utilising the same platform, Renault has also launched a new SUV, named Kiger, in the Indian market.

There are plenty of similarities between the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger, along with plenty of differences as well. Here, we have a video, posted by Power on Wheel, which shows all the finer details of these two SUVs. The Kiger is the sportier of the two, in terms of design at least. It has a vertically-split LED headlamp setup, LED taillights, prominent roof rails, and unique machine-cut alloy wheels.

The Magnite is also quite a handsome car, with its design leaning towards classy rather than sporty. It gets sleek LED headlamps and boomerang-shaped DRLs along with sleek taillights. It also gets machine-cut alloy wheels with a swirl pattern, along with small roof rails. Both the vehicles get black plastic cladding all around, and a blacked-out roof option as well.

The Kiger has a significantly larger boot, 405 litres compared to the Magnite’s 336 litres. The interior space is quite impressive, despite the relatively small dimensions of these cars. At the rear, the headroom is slightly better on the Kiger, whereas the Magnite offers better under-thigh support. The comfort level on the front seats is similar on both the vehicles.

Nissan Magnite gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated into the dashboard. It gets a 7-inch fully-digital instrument cluster as well, which looks quite premium. Renault Kiger, on the other hand, gets a floating-type 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and although its instrument console is also a 7-inch fully-digital unit, it gets different graphics.

The Magnite’s interior design feels a little more premium overall. Both the SUVs are available with the same two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, 3-cylinder petrol motor, with 72 PS and 95 Nm on tap. The second one is a 1.0-litre, inline-3, turbocharged petrol mill, which develops 100 PS and 160 Nm (152 Nm with CVT).

A 5-speed transmission comes standard, while the turbo-petrol engine gets the option of CVT. On the Kiger, the NA petrol engine gets a 5-speed AMT option as well. Nissan Magnite is currently priced from Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 9.59 lakh, while Renault Kiger is slightly more affordable, with its price ranging from Rs. 5.45 lakh to Rs. 9.55 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).