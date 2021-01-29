Renault Kiger Sub-4M SUV Revealed – Detailed In A Walkaround Video

French carmaker Renault officially debuted the 2021 Renault Kiger yesterday, and here, we discuss its exterior and interior design

Sub-4-metre SUV segment is the most hotly-contested market space in India currently. Renault is planning to enter this market space soon, with the Kiger. Renault Kiger was officially unveiled recently, and it is undoubtedly one of the prettiest vehicles of recent times.

The front end of the SUV is dominated by the diamond logo, and the Kiger gets a sleek-looking, chrome-studded grille flanked by LED DRLs on both sides (with LED turn indicators). The main headlamps sit below, on the front bumper, and get three LED projectors each. The car also gets creases on the bonnet, which adds a touch of sportiness to the overall design.

The vehicle gets black plastic cladding all-around, including on the wheel arches, and it also gets 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The side profile of the Kiger resembles that of the recently-launched Nissan Magnite, which isn’t a surprise. The Kiger and the Magnite share the same ‘CMF-A+’ architecture, and will be built in the same manufacturing plant as well.

At the rear, we see a pair of C-shaped LED taillights, which look stunning. The dual-tone rear bumper (silver and black) looks good as well, and there’s ‘KIGER’ lettering on the tailgate, just under Renault’s logo. The SUV also gets a pair of roof rails, finished in silver, which look great against the black roof. The blacked-out ORVMs get integrated turn indicators, and the car gets body-coloured door handles.

The roof also gets creases, similar to the bonnet, which extend all the way back to the spoiler. As for the interior, the Kiger gets a dark grey colour theme. The vehicle gets two glove boxes, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), and a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster. Other features include centre armrest (front and rear seats), ambient lighting, cabin air purifier, push-button start/stop, wireless smartphone charger, etc.

Renault Kiger will be available with two engine options, both 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder units. One will be a naturally aspirated unit (72 PS and 96 Nm), while the other will be a turbocharged unit (100 PS and 152 Nm). Upon launch, the Kiger will rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, etc. The price is still a mystery, but we expect the vehicle to be priced from Rs. 5.5 lakh to Rs. 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).