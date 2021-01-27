Renault Kiger Sub-4M SUV Global Debut Tomorrow, Launch Soon

The production version of the Renault Kiger will be revealed on January 28 ahead of its launch in the coming months

Renault India has officially announced that the Kiger compact SUV will be unveiled on January 28 in its production avatar. It will enter showrooms in the coming months and will lock horns with Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V and the recently launched Nissan Magnite.

The Kiger will have plenty in common with the Nissan Magnite including the heavily localised CMF-A+ platform and thus it will be priced aggressively to undercut its rivals. We do expect the price range to hover around Rs. 5.5 lakh to Rs. 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV has been spotted testing a number of times in its production state revealing a number of details.

The five-seater comes with a sculpted tailgate and an attractive C-shaped LED tail lamp cluster, and is accompanied by high mounted stop lamp, tailgate mounted spoiler, wiper and bumper with reflectors. The license plate recess is grafted onto the bumper. Moving forwards, the black bumper cladding, 16-inch alloy wheels, black B-pillars and regular pull-type door handles can be seen.

Other key design details are clamshell shaped bonnet, split headlamp cluster with eyebrow like LED Daytime Running Lights sitting atop, wide central air intake and Renault badge mounted in the middle of the flowing grille section. The Kiger won’t have as upright a front fascia as the Magnite and instead it will be sporty and rather youthful.

It will be offered in dual-tone colour schemes as well. The interior of the Renault Kiger boasts of a dashboard-integrated eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, push button start/stop, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls and so on.

The Kiger features a 3.5-inch LCD instrument cluster framed by three virtual gauges for tachometer, fuel level and engine temperature as in the Triber seven-seater. As for the performance, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol in its naturally aspirated and turbocharged iterations will be utilised. The top-end variants will have a CVT automatic transmission as an option.