Renault Kiger Spotted At Dealer Yard In Three Exterior Colours

The recently-unveiled Renault Kiger has started arriving at dealerships, ahead of its expected launch next month

The sub-4-metre SUV segment is currently the most hotly-contested space in the Indian car market, and the competition will soon get tougher, with the arrival of the Renault Kiger. The Kiger recently had its global debut, and is expected to launch in India next month. Renault’s upcoming SUV has already started reaching dealerships, where it was recently spotted in multiple exterior colours.

The soon-to-launch Renault Kiger will be available in a total of six paint options – Ice Cool White, Planet Grey, Moonlight Grey, Mahogany Brown, Caspian Blue, and Radiant Red. All the exterior colours will be available with a dual-tone option (with Mystery Black roof), with the red colour option being exclusively available with a black roof.

Here, we have a few pictures of the Renault Kiger in Blue, Brown, and Grey colours, all of them with a blacked-out roof. The colours look quite impressive and gel well with the sharp styling of the vehicle. The Kiger gets a vertically-split headlamp design, with a wide, chrome-studded grille at the front. The Renault logo on the nose is chrome-finished and takes the centre stage.

At the sides, we see a set of beautiful dual-tone alloy wheels, seated inside square-ish wheel arches. At the rear, we see a pair of C-shaped LED taillights, which look brilliant. The vehicle gets black plastic cladding all around, including the wheel arches, and it also gets a pair of silver-finished roof rails.

The Renault Kiger is based on the same CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Nissan Magnite. The Kiger’s dimensions are quite compact, as expected, with a length of 3,991mm, a width of 1,750mm, and a height of 1,600mm. The vehicle has a 2,500mm long wheelbase, along with a ground clearance of 205mm.

There will be two powerplant options available on the Renault Kiger. The first one will be a 1.0-litre, inline-3, naturally aspirated petrol engine, capable of generating 72 PS and 96 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The second one is a 1.0-litre, inline-3, turbo-petrol motor, which can belt out 100 PS and 160 Nm. The price of the Renault Kiger is expected to begin around the Rs. 5.5 lakh mark (ex-showroom).