Renault Kiger RXL (Mid-Level Trim) Detailed In Walkaround Video

Here, we have a walkaround video of the RXL trim of Renault Kiger, which shows us the features available on it

Last month, Renault entered the sub-4-metre SUV segment in the Indian market with the launch of the Kiger. With a starting price of Rs. 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the 2021 Renault Kiger is currently the most affordable offering in its segment, which is sure to attract a lot of new buyers.

Regular readers would be familiar with the plethora of features available on the top-spec trim of the Renault Kiger, but other trim levels are decently equipped as well. Here, we have a walkaround video of the RXL trim of the Kiger, uploaded by Power on Wheel. The vehicle offers LED DRLs and LED turn indicators, but the headlights are halogen units.

The front grille gets chrome embellishment, with the diamond logo in the centre. At the sides, we see 16-inch steel wheels with wheel caps, shod with 195/60 tyres. The SUV gets black cladding all-around along the bottom and on the wheel arches. The doors don’t get door cladding, but get stickers instead.

The ORVMs get a glossy black finish and integrated turn indicators, while the door handles are body-coloured. The vehicle also gets a pair of silver-finished roof rails and a black shark fin antenna. At the rear, we see C-shaped LED taillights, which look extremely cool. The tailgate gets the Renault logo in the centre, with a ‘KIGER’ badge just below it.

The rear bumper is completely matt black and doesn’t get a silver-finished bash plate at the bottom. We also see a sporty-looking roof-mounted spoiler, with a high-mount stop lamp in the middle. In the boot, a parcel tray is offered, and a spare wheel is placed inside. The RXL variant gets rear AC vents, along with a 12V socket for the rear passengers. The rear seats don’t get adjustable headrests, and there are no pockets behind the front seats.

The instrument cluster consists of a 3.5-inch monochrome MID and digital dials for the tachometer, temperature gauge, and fuel gauge (7-inch TFT instrument console only available on top RXZ trim). The steering wheel doesn’t get integrated controls, and the dashboard sports silver accents. Other features include manual-dimming IRVM, manual AC, all power windows, and power-operated ORVMs.

Renault Kiger RXL trim is available with both engine options – 1.0-litre petrol (72 PS/96 Nm) and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (100 PS/160 Nm). The former is available with both the 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT options, but the latter is only available with the 5-speed manual gearbox (no CVT option).