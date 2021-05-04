Renault Kiger Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 33,000 In May 2021

Renault has increased the prices of the Kiger compact SUV by up to Rs. 33,000 in the Indian market, effective from 1st May 2021

Renault India has announced a price hike on the Kiger sub-4-metre SUV this month. Following this, Renault Kiger has now become more expensive by up to a maximum of Rs. 33,000, depending on the variant. Interestingly, the prices of the base variants (RXE MT and RXE MT Dual-Tone) remain unchanged.

The ‘RXT Turbo CVT’ and ‘RXZ Turbo CVT’ have also been spared from the price hike, but all other variants have undergone a price revision, ranging from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 33,000. The Kiger’s price now ranges from Rs. 5.45 lakh to Rs. 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

The Kiger is available in four trim levels – RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ – all of which have a dual-tone version as well. Apart from that, there are two engine options available on the little Renault crossover, each of which is offered with two transmission choices.

Renault Kiger Price Hike May 2021 – 1.0L NA (Naturally Aspirated) petrol variants Trim New Price Old Price RXE (MT) Rs. 5.45 lakh Rs. 5.45 lakh RXE Dual-Tone (MT) Rs. 5.65 lakh Rs. 5.65 lakh RXL (MT/AMT) Rs. 6.32 lakh/Rs. 6.82 lakh Rs. 6.14 lakh/Rs. 6.59 lakh RXL Dual-Tone (MT/AMT) Rs. 6.52 lakh/Rs. 7.02 lakh Rs. 6.31 lakh/Rs. 6.76 lakh RXT (MT/AMT) Rs. 6.80 lakh/Rs. 7.30 lakh Rs. 6.60 lakh/Rs. 7.05 lakh RXT Dual-Tone (MT/AMT) Rs. 7.00 lakh/Rs. 7.50 lakh Rs. 6.77 lakh/Rs. 7.22 lakh RXZ (MT/AMT) Rs. 7.69 lakh/Rs. 8.19 lakh Rs. 7.55 lakh/Rs. 8.00 lakh RXZ Dual-Tone (MT/AMT) Rs. 7.89 lakh/Rs. 8.39 lakh Rs. 7.72 lakh/Rs. 8.17 lakh

The first powerplant option on the Kiger is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol motor, which generates a peak power and torque of 72 PS and 96 Nm, respectively. There are two transmission choices available here – a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

The second option is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol engine, which is capable of developing a maximum power of 100 PS and a peak torque of 160 Nm (152 Nm with CVT). This powerplant can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.

Renault Kiger Price Hike May 2021 – 1.0L turbo-petrol variants Trim New Price Old Price RXL (MT) Rs. 7.42 lakh Rs. 7.14 lakh RXL Dual-Tone (MT) Rs. 7.62 lakh Rs. 7.31 lakh RXT (MT/CVT) Rs. 7.90 lakh/Rs. 8.60 lakh Rs. 7.60 lakh/Rs. 8.60 lakh RXT Dual-Tone (MT/CVT) Rs. 8.10 lakh/Rs. 8.80 lakh Rs. 7.77 lakh/Rs. 8.77 lakh RXZ (MT/CVT) Rs. 8.79 lakh/Rs. 9.55 lakh Rs. 8.55 lakh/Rs. 9.55 lakh RXZ Dual-Tone (MT/CVT) Rs. 8.99 lakh/Rs. 9.75 lakh Rs. 8.72 lakh/Rs. 9.72 lakh

Renault Kiger is built on the ‘CMF-A+’ platform, which it shares with Renault Triber and Nissan Magnite. The Kiger’s competitors in the Indian market include Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Honda WR-V, and of course, Nissan Magnite.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi