Renault Kiger Price Comparison With Rivals – Venue, Magnite, Sonet

The Renault Kiger has become the most affordable car in the sub-4m SUV segment, but it should be noted that the prices are introductory

The Renault Kiger is the latest car to join the sub-4m SUV segment, and the Kiger has also become the most affordable car in the said segment. That said, the sub-compact SUV segment is currently the most competitive space in the Indian market with a total of 9 offerings from different manufacturers.

Hence, it will certainly not be easy for the Renault Kiger to cement its position in the segment. However, the aggressive pricing lends it an upper hand over all its rivals. Since price is one of the new Renault Kiger’s USPs, we compare the car’s price with its rivals. Given below is the variant-wise price of the Renault Kiger, take a look –

Renault Kiger Variants Price* RXE 1.0-litre NA petrol MT Rs 5.45 lakh RXL 1.0-litre NA petrol MT Rs 6.14 lakh RXL 1.0-litre NA petrol AMT Rs 6.59 lakh RXT 1.0-litre NA petrol MT Rs 6.60 lakh RXT 1.0-litre NA petrol AMT Rs 7.05 lakh RXL 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT Rs 7.14 lakh RXZ 1.0-litre NA petrol MT Rs 7.55 lakh RXT 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT Rs 7.60 lakh RXZ 1.0-litre NA petrol AMT Rs 8 lakh RXZ 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT Rs 8.55 lakh RXT 1.0-litre turbo-petrol CVT Rs 8.60 lakh RXZ 1.0-litre turbo-petrol CVT Rs 9.55 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom New Delhi

The Renault Kiger is currently priced between Rs 5.45 – 8 lakh for the 1.0-litre NA petrol trims, and Rs 7.14 – 9.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the turbo-petrol variants. It should be noted that the Kiger’s pricing is introductory, and is subject to change after a period of time.

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is Renault Kiger’s cousin and also its biggest rival. The Magnite has currently priced between Rs 5.49 lakh and Rs 7.55 lakh for the NA petrol variants, while the turbocharged petrol trims are priced from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet is one of the most value for money cars in the sub-4m SUV segment, given its wide variety of powertrains as well as its extensive feature list. The Kia Sonet has been priced between Rs 6.79 – 13.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is the aforementioned Kia Sonet’s cousin, and shares its underpinnings with the latter. That said, the Venue is currently the best-selling car in the sub-compact SUV segment in India, and it is priced from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is also one of the most popular cars in the segment, and currently the Japanese carmaker’s sole SUV offering in the country. The car is available with a sole 1.5-litre petrol engine, and is priced between Rs 7.39 – 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Urban Cruiser is basically a Toyota-badged version of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, with almost no changes whatsoever. Toyota retails the Urban Cruiser at a base price of Rs 8.50 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 11.35 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end auto trim.

Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport is the oldest car on this list, and is credited for officially initiating the sub-4m SUV segment. The EcoSport is available with both petrol and diesel powertrains, and the car is currently priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon received a mid-life refresh last year, and the car gained a range of new features as well as updated powertrains, which has resulted in an increase in its popularity. Tata currently retails the Nexon at a starting price of Rs 7.09 lakh, going up to Rs 12.79 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 recently received an AMT gearbox for its petrol powertrain, which means that both the 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre turbo petrol engines can now be had with either a 6-speed MT or an AMT. The XUV300 is currently priced between Rs 7.95 – 12.55 lakh (ex-showroom).