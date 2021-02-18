Renault Kiger Official Accessories Explained; Five Packages On Offer

Renault is offering five accessory packages for the Kiger, with add-ons including wireless charger, air purifier, chrome appliqués, etc.

Renault recently entered the highly-competitive sub-4-metre SUV segment in the Indian market, with the launch of the Kiger. Renault Kiger has been attractively priced, starting at Rs. 5.45 lakh and going up to Rs. 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The SUV also gets a plethora of official accessories, which are available at Renault dealerships across the country.

There are five accessory packages on offer – Smart pack, Smart+ pack, SUV pack, Attractive pack, and Essential pack. The Smart pack offers front parking sensor, trunk light, armrest console organiser, and 3D floor mat. The Smart+ pack offers the same features as the smart pack, with the addition of wireless charger, air purifier, ambient light, and puddle lamp.

The SUV pack gets front skid plates, door scuttles, side body cladding, and rear trunk cladding. These body kit parts add a macho appeal to the vehicle. The Attractive pack gets front grille chrome liner, front grille chrome garnish, front bumper chrome appliqué, DRL chrome garnish, ORVM chrome garnish, C-pillar garnish, tailgate chrome appliqué, and window frame kit.

Lastly, we have the Essential pack, which gets a car cover, carpet mat, mud flap, and bumper corner protectors. The accessories mentioned here, consisting of both the aesthetic and practical add-ons, can be purchased individually if the buyer wishes.

Renault Kiger is available in four trim levels – RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. There are six exterior paint options available – Radiant Red, Caspian Blue, Moonlight Silver, Planet Grey, Ice Cool White, and Mahogany Brown. The Radiant Red paint is only offered on the top RXZ trim, and exclusively as a dual-tone option. With the Caspian Blue and Moonlight Silver options, buyers can opt for dual-tone paint, available on all trims.

Renault Kiger is available with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine, which generates 72 PS and 96 Nm. It can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The second one is a 1.0-litre, inline-3, turbo-petrol motor, which develops 100 PS and 160 Nm (152 Nm with CVT). The transmission choices here include a 5-speed manual and a CVT.