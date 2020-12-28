Renault Kiger Likely To Become The Most Affordable ‘Sunroof’ Equipped Car

Renault Kiger will go on sale in the early parts of 2021 and it will have plenty in common with the recently launched Nissan Magnite

It must be said that the Nissan Magnite has received good attention amongst the domestic customers even since it went on sale a few weeks ago. The compact SUV has certainly opened up a new avenue for more manufacturers to explore within the sub-four-metre space as it is currently the most affordable in its class and the affordability does not come at the expense of eliminating the necessary bits and bobs.

One of the key reasons for Nissan aggressively positioning the Magnite is the heavily localised CMF-A+ platform shared with Renault Triber, which in turn, evolved from the Kwid. In a similar fashion to the Triber targetting volume based customers in the entry-level seven-seater segment, Nissan aims to attract buyers looking to buy an SUV with high value for money proposition.

The Japanese manufacturer did not sell any other product in India barring the Kicks until the arrival of the Magnite in the BSVI regime and thus it has gone all in with in. Its global alliance partner will likely be replicating a similar strategy with an added flavour on the back of it running strong with Kwid and Triber’s good volume numbers.



Renault had showcased the conceptual version of its compact SUV named Kiger just a while ago and the production version will reach dealerships early next year. Unlike Nissan, the French auto major has a wider presence across the country and it has gained a reputation for selling volume segment cars. Therefore, it will be taking advantage of the CMF-A+ platform with its Kiger.

With a sporty design language, taking styling cues from its global range of products and a fuel efficient three-cylinder powertrain, Renault Kiger is expected to boast premium amenities at the top of the range as well and it could become the cheapest car in India, equipped with a sunroof. The feature is largely preferred by family based customers and Renault could make its offing more attractive with it.



The Kiger could be priced from Rs. 5.25 lakh and it may go up to Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) carrying a slightly premium yet affordable image upon arrival. The top-end variant could be equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, around view camera, automatic climate control, cruise control, multi-functional steering wheel, digital instrumentation, etc.