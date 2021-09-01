Renault Kiger Launched In Indonesian, Gets Two Engine Options

Renault Kiger goes on sale in Indonesia at Rs. 11.28, ex-showroom, however, it remains unchanged when compared to the India-spec model

Soon after its successful debut in the Indian market, Renault Kiger has reached the Indonesian shores. Prices for the Kiger in the Indonesia market start from 220 million Indonesia Rupiah, which is roughly Rs. 11.28 lakh. There will be two engine options to choose from, as is the case with the India-spec model.

There will be a 1.0L naturally-aspirated motor with 72 PS and 96 Nm of rated outputs and a more powerful 1.0L turbocharged petrol motor with a peak power output of 100 PS and 152 Nm of max torque. While the former of the two will be offered with an AMT, the latter will come paired to a CVT unit.

Design-wise, the Indonesian model is identical to the one sold in the Indian market. Well, the carmaker hasn’t changed the design. It still gets an upright face with a high-set bonnet, vertically-split Pure Vision LED headlamps and a dual-tone bumper.

Over to the sides, the profile remains unchanged as well. And so is the case with the rear facet. The Kiger rides on a set of 16-inch alloy wheels that feature a diamond-cut finish and are shod with 195/60 rubber. Suspension duties are performed by MacPherson struts on the front end. The rear end gets a torsion beam with coil springs.

On the inside, the feature list on the Indonesia-spec Kiger is as long as the India-spec model. It includes wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 7-inch TFT for the cockpit, PM 2.5 air filter, 6-speaker Akamys sound system, rear AC vents, ambient lighting and more. The safety kit comprises ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, reverse parking camera and traction control.

The Indonesian buyers will have the option to make a fix between 5 colour options, namely Energy Blue, Elegant Grey, Glamour Silver, Spirit Red, and Bright White. Interestingly, these colour choices can also be had with a contrasting black roof. Dimensionally, it remains unchanged too. Measuring less than 4 meters in length, it offers a boot space of 405 litres, which can be increased to 879 litres by folding down the second-row seats.