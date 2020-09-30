Renault Kiger India Launch Pushed To Early 2021 Due To Supply Chain Issues

Renault Kiger is the next big launch from the French manufacturer as it only has the Triber and Kwid gaining volume sales

A few months ago, media reports indicated that Nissan Motor India’s Magnite compact SUV would be launched in the early parts of next year to make way for the Renault’s iteration later this year. However, it does not appear to be the case anymore. According to a recent report, the launch of the Renault compact SUV, going by the name Kiger, has been pushed to early 2021.

The cited reason has been the disruption in supply chain due to the health crisis that has been plaguing the economic activities as a whole. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Managing Director of Renault India said that the product is ready and if not for “disruptions in both demand and supply”, the sub-four-metre SUV would have been launched during this festive season.

He further explained to be in contact with vendor partners over the last 20 days to resolve the issues. Speaking about the existing market scenario, he noted that the recovery phase has been faster than expected and that the Triber and Kwid would help in reviving lost volumes.



The concept version of the compact SUV could be revealed in November or December though before the commencement of production. It must be noted that the Nissan Magnite concept was revealed a few months ago giving us a detailed look into the possible production model. The French auto major has not revealed the production name of the five-seater SUV yet and it could be christened the Kiger.

It will sit on the same CMF-A+ architecture as the upcoming Magnite and the existing Triber. Courtesy of the heavy local content, expect the Kiger to be positioned aggressively in the compact SUV space just as other models in Renault’s portfolio.

The price range could hover around Rs. 5.5 lakh to Rs. 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The existing 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine could be upgraded with a turbocharger to develop a maximum power output of around 95 horsepower. As standard, the Kiger could be sold with a five-speed manual transmission while a CVT will likely be available only in the top-end variants.