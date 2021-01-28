Renault Kiger Compact SUV Makes World Debut; India Launch Soon

Renault Kiger will compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300

Renault India has the Kwid and Triber as its top-selling models in the domestic market. The French manufacturer has undoubtedly been the most successful European brand in India in recent years courtesy of its presence in the affordable volume space and more than 70,000 units were sold in 2020. The company’s next big launch is the Kiger compact SUV based on the Kiger Show Car concept unveiled in November 2020.

The sub-four-metre SUV has made its global premiere today after many months of testing in India and it will be introduced in March 2021 locally before shipped abroad. The Kiger is underpinned by the same CMF-A+ platform as the recently launched Nissan Magnite. With high local content, the Kiger is also expected to be priced aggressively against rivals to dig deep into the entry-level compact space.

One of key reasons for the good reception of the Nissan Magnite is its price range and within a month of its debut it breached past 32,000 reservations across the country. Renault will be aiming to garner big volume sales with the Kiger and unlike Nissan, it has an extensive dealer network and touch points to its advantage.



Recently, the brand added 50 new sales outlets and it has 475+ service centres across India well. The compact SUV is certainly a toned down version of the concept and is different from its Magnite cousin despite being based on the identical architecture. It has a more youthful appeal with split LED headlamp cluster having LED DRLs on top, signature Renault grille section, a busy bumper with wide central air inlets and so on.

Other styling elements in the Renault Kiger are a set of newly designed 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, short overhangs with sporty roofline, grey roof rails, smooth flowing bodily creases, C-shaped LED tail lamps, high mounted stop lamp, faux skid plates up front and rear, black wheel arch cladding, sculpted boot structure, raked windshield and a dual-tone exterior paint scheme with blackened roof and pillars.



It also boasts of double bubble roof integrated spoiler and shark fin antenna. The interior of the Renault Kiger features an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity in top-spec trims, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted control, cruise control, and a lot more.

The Kiger will be sold in six different colour options and it has the segment-best bootspace capacity of 405 litres and 29 litres of interior space. Just as the Magnite, it will be available with a 1.0-litre petrol engine in its naturally-aspirated (72 PS) and turbocharged state of tunes. The top-end variants will produce 100 PS maximum power and 160 Nm and is mated to a five-speed manual or a CVT.



It also gains three drive modes – Normal, Eco and Sport – and a ground clearance of 205 mm. It will lock horns with Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Honda WR-V in the hotly contested compact SUV segment.

