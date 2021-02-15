Renault Kiger Compact SUV Launching Today In India

Renault Kiger is expected to make a strong impact in the compact SUV segment with an affordable package stuffed with features and practicality

Renault India is finally launching its long-awaited compact SUV in the domestic market today as the Kiger is stepping in to compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Honda WR-V. It will be aggressively positioned against its competitors and the starting price will likely be more affordable than its Japanese cousin, Magnite.

The sub-four-metre SUV has the largest bootspace in the segment and it will also offer a roomy cabin with cubby holes and spaces that will enhance its practicality factor. The Kiger is expected to cost around Rs. 5.20 lakh (ex-showroom) undercutting its rivals significantly courtesy of the CMF-A+ architecture it is based on, in a similar fashion to the Nissan Magnite.

With heavy localisation, the Renault Kiger is targetting high volume sales and it will more likely play a key role in bringing the brand to profitability sooner than expected. It boasts of 29.1 litres cabin storage, 10.5 litres of storage capacity in the glove box and bootspace capacity of more than 400 litres along with a ground clearance of around 205 mm helping in tackling big potholes.

The Kiger will be sold in six paint schemes namely ice cool white, planet grey, moonlight grey, mahogany brown, caspian blue, and radiant red with mystery black roof. The last will be available only in top-end variant while two-tone colour options can be chosen across any variant based on the customers’ preferences. A host of accessories are also being offered by the French brand with the Kiger.

The exterior has a youthful stance standing in line with the facelifted Kwid and Triber. It comes with a split headlamp cluster with the tri beam of lights integrated neatly in the central housing. The chrome front grille with the Renault badge is accompanied by sharp-looking LED Daytime Running Lights, sloping roofline, short rear overhangs, roof rails, C-shaped LED tail lamps and so on.

The cabin comprises of features such as wireless charger, a floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and connectivity options, an all-digital instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, etc. It is powered by a 1.0-litre NA petrol delivering 72 PS and 96 Nm and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol putting out 100 PS and 160 Nm. Both are mated to a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT in NA and a CVT in the turbo.