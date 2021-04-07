Renault Kiger Beat Nissan Magnite In March 2021 Sales

Last month, i.e., in March 2021, Renault Kiger managed to outsell its cousin, Nissan Magnite, once again in the Indian market

Renault Kiger was launched in India in February of this year, and it has managed to generate a lot of buzz in the market in such a short time. The little Renault crossover is decently popular among buyers, achieving a total sales figure of 3,839 units in March 2021. Interestingly, it managed to outsell Nissan Magnite, which sold 2,987 units last month.

Nissan Magnite was introduced in the Indian market in December 2020, and even though it has been on sale for longer than the Kiger, its sales figures have been lower. The demand, however, is extremely strong for the little Nissan SUV, with the waiting period stretching up to 7 months! Nissan has already ramped up the production of the Magnite, and the waiting period is expected to decrease soon.

It should be noted that Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are produced in the same manufacturing plant in Chennai. Both the vehicles are built on the ‘CMF-A+’ platform, and they share the same engine options as well. The interior and exterior styling is different on the two models, in order to differentiate them properly.

Renault Kiger has a sportier design, with vertically split LED headlamps, C-shaped LED taillights, prominent roof rails, and a unique alloy wheel design with machine-cut finish. As for Nissan Magnite, it has a more classy design, with sleek LED headlamps, L-shaped DRLs, beautiful dual-tone alloy wheels, and sleek halogen taillights. As mentioned earlier, the Kiger and the Magnite have the same engine options on offer.

The first one is a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor, which develops 72 PS and 96 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The second one is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill, which belts out 100 PS and 160 Nm (152 Nm with CVT). As standard, a 5-speed manual transmission is offered, with optional CVT available on the turbo engine. Additionally, the Kiger also gets the option of a 5-speed AMT on the NA petrol version.

Renault Kiger is currently priced from Rs. 5.54 lakh to Rs. 9.72 lakh, while Nissan Magnite is priced from Rs. 5.59 lakh to Rs. 10.0 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).