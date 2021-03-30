Renault Kiger – 5 Things We Love About It (And 5 We Don’t)

Here, we’ve compiled a list of five reasons why you should buy a Renault Kiger, and another five on why you should avoid it

In February of this year, Renault launched the Kiger in India, marking its entry into the highly competitive sub-4-metre SUV segment. Based on the same ‘CMF-A+’ platform as the Nissan Magnite, the Kiger has managed to generate a lot of buzz in our market, and quite understandably so.

There are plenty of reasons why one should go for a Renault Kiger, and a few reasons to avoid it as well. Here, we present our pick of the top five things we love and don’t love about it.

Good: Sharp styling

Although looks are subjective, Renault Kiger is an extremely handsome vehicle any way you look at it. The vertically-split headlamps, chrome-studded front grille, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and C-shaped LED taillights, all look sharp and sporty. The black cladding all around adds muscle to the design, and the roof rails add a touch of ruggedness. Also, dual-tone paint options are available on all the trim-levels.

Bad: Resemblance to Renault Kwid

Despite the brilliant looks, the Kiger is often criticised for its resemblance to the entry-level Kwid hatchback. In fact, the former looks like a scaled-up version of the Kwid, and many potential buyers do not appreciate that. Of course, looks are subjective, and not all people are bothered by the design similarities between the two.

Good: Turbo-petrol engine

Renault Kiger is available with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor, which generates a peak power of 100 PS and a maximum torque of 160 Nm (152 Nm with CVT). This powerplant offers a great balance between performance and economy. There’s a 1.0L, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine (72 PS/96 Nm) on offer as well, which is low on power but much more affordable.

Bad: No diesel engine

Like a few other carmakers in India, Renault has decided not to offer diesel engines in our market in the BS6 era. However, diesel-powered cars continue to enjoy a strong demand among buyers, especially with petrol prices soaring to new highs in recent times.

Good: Automatic transmission available on both engine options

Buyers can opt for an automatic gearbox on both the engine options on the Kiger – a 5-speed AMT on the NA petrol mill, and a CVT on the turbo-petrol motor. The automatic transmissions increase the convenience factor of the vehicle by a huge margin.

Bad: Interior quality isn’t the best

The cost-cutting on the Kiger is noticeable in the interior; the vehicle uses plenty of unbearably hard and tacky plastics throughout the cabin, which makes it feel less premium than a few other SUVs in this segment. The NVH levels are poor as well, and vibrations from the engine can be felt on the steering wheel and gear lever when idling.

Good: Best-in-class boot space

The Kiger has a class-leading trunk space of 405 litres, which can be expanded up to 879 litres with the rear seats (60:40 split) folded down! Other than that, the vehicle offers up to 29.1 litres of in-cabin storage as well, which makes it an extremely practical car.

Bad: Can’t seat five at the back

For four people, the Kiger is actually quite spacious, with plenty of head and knee room on offer, at the front as well as rear seats. However, fitting one more passenger at the rear compromises the shoulder room. Also, the middle passenger doesn’t get a headrest at all, which is a little disappointing, but hey, who can argue with that price!

Good: Extremely affordable

The Renault Kiger is priced from Rs. 5.45 lakh to Rs. 8.17 lakh for the NA petrol variants, while the turbo-petrol models are priced from Rs. 7.14 lakh to Rs. 9.72 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi). This makes the Kiger the most affordable offering in its segment currently, even when compared to its cousin, Nissan Magnite.

Bad: No cruise control, sunroof, or connected car tech

The Kiger has a lot of premium features on offer, like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto), a 7-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, driving modes, climate control, power-adjustable ORVMs, etc. However, it misses out on cruise control and sunroof. Connected car technology, available in a lot of new cars nowadays, has been skipped as well.