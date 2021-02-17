Renault Kiger 5-Speed AMT Non-Turbo (NA) Test Drive Review

Renault Kiger AMT trims are powered by the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine producing 72 PS maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque

Renault India introduced the Kiger compact SUV after much anticipation over the last few months. The sub-four-metre SUV was subjected to plenty of speculations mainly for its price range and Renault did make it count by pricing it highly aggressively. With a starting price of Rs. 5.45 lakh for the base manual, it goes all the way up to Rs. 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping CVT trim.

The Kiger comes with a host of impressive features for its price tag and it has the segment largest bootspace capacity of just over 400 litres. The five-seater is based on the Kiger Show Car concept unveiled late last year and it has several commonalities with the recently launched Nissan Magnite. Being the most affordable car in its segment, the Kiger is stuffed with features.

It sits on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Magnite and the highly localised content is one of the key reasons for it being priced competitively. The Kiger is sold across four variants namely RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ and one of the key differences between the Kiger and Magnite is the presence of the five-speed AMT transmission, offered in the naturally-aspirated petrol engine in the former.

Dubbed the Easy-R AMT, it is priced at Rs. 6.59 lakh for RXL, Rs. 7.05 lakh for RXT and Rs. 8 lakh for RXZ. The AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) in the Renault Kiger makes for an attractive option in the compact SUV segment, mainly due to its price range. The top-end RXZ AMT is brimmed with features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

It also comes with PM2.5 air filter, wireless smartphone charging facility, Arkamys sound, digital instrumentation, automatic climate control, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, an all-black interior theme with chrome highlights, etc.

The AMT-equipped variants use a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 72 PS and 96 Nm. The more powerful turbo version develops 100 PS and 160 Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission.