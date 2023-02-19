Renault India To Launch 2 All-New SUVs And EV In India

Renault will be launching the new Duster in India in 2024-25 to take on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta

With the Indian market now growing at a rapid pace, Nissan and Renault India are working on expanding their Indian portfolio and will soon be making extensive investments in the country. From what we know so far, Renault India will soon be launching two new SUVs and a new electric car in India and here are all the details you should check out.

1. Renault Duster New-Gen

The Duster SUV was one of the best-selling SUVs in the country and was discontinued by the brand a couple of years ago. Renault is said to be considering bringing the next-gen Duster to the Indian market somewhere next year.

Based on the new CMF-B Platform, this new SUV will boast a larger footprint and will take on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. From what we know so far, the new Duster will only be offered with petrol engine options while a few of the variants might also be offered with AWD setup.

2. Renault Arkana Coupe

Renault is also expected to launch the new Arkana coupe SUV which will be based on the localised CMF-B platform. This new SUV will be positioned above the new Duster and will boast a similar styling as many of the brand’s global SUVs.

On the features front, this new SUV will boast a large sunroof, automatic climate control, digital instrument console, cooled storage console, power operations seats, push-button start, and more. Just like the Duster, the new Arkana Coupe SUV will not be offered with any diesel engine options.

3. Kwid Electric

With a number of brands expanding their electric portfolio in the Indian market, Renault could also launch the new Kwid Electric in India. The new Kwid Electric will be based on the CMFA-EV architecture and is likely to be offered with a single motor setup and a 25-28 kWh battery pack.

Needless to say, it will support multiple charging options including AC and DC fast charging options. The brand is yet to share the official launch timeline of the new Kwid in India.