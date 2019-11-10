Renault HBC Compact SUV Imagined Ahead Of Auto Expo 2020 Debut

Renault HBC, the Kwid-based compact SUV, will likely debut at Auto Expo 2020 and will be sold in a price range of Rs 6-7.5 lakh, thereby making it the cheapest SUV in the country

After the launch of the Renault Triber, which is essentially a Kwid-based low-cost MPV, the Indian subsidiary of the French carmaker will soon launch a low-cost SUV that will also be based on the entry-level hatchback. The upcoming model has been internally dubbed as the Renault HBC and has been imagined in a new artistic rendering.

The Renault HBC will feature a distinctive SUV-ish appearance that will share little with that of the Kwid. That said, the design of its front-end will be crafted using the same styling philosophy as that of the Kwid facelift. The headlamps will be found at a low-set position near the bumper, while sleek LED DRLs will be found at a higher position.

The multi-slat 3D grille will be infused with chrome and the side profile will feature five-spoke machine-cut alloy wheels to further uplift the premium appearance. The wheel arches will feature black plastic cladding to further add to the macho appeal of the Renault HBC SUV.

Underpinning the Renault HBC will be the same CMF-A+ platform that forms the base of the Triber. Basically a derivative of the CMF-A architecture of the Kwid, the new platform will enable the HBC to duck under the four-metre mark in overall length.

In all likelihood, the Renault HBC will have a solid price advantage over the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon. Prices of the new car could start at Rs 6 lakh and go all the way to Rs 7.5 lakh for the top model.

Powering the Renault HBC will be an updated version of the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine that powers the Triber. The small capacity engine will be BSVI-compliant will offer a maximum power of 72 PS and a peak torque of 96 Nm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT automatic unit.