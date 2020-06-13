Renault Grand Kwid SUV Digitally Imagined With Stylish Design Cues

Renault Grand Kwid is a more premium take on the Kwid hatchback and it draws plenty of influence from the Grand Scenic

Renault’s India division is working on launching a new compact SUV that could be christened the Kiger. The five-seater will be introduced later this year and it will have plenty in common with the upcoming Nissan Magnite while sharing the CMF-A+ platform. Courtesy of heavy localisation, the Kiger will likely be priced aggressively in the domestic market.

It has commonalities with the facelifted Kwid and Triber. But, what if Renault went down a more premium route? Here we have the rendering of a Kwid based SUV while taking inspiration from the Grand Scenic. The front end comprises of an aggressive face with black grille having horizontal slats and it leads on to sharp headlamps and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

The Renault badge is housed in a single cluster flanked by the headlamps and it resides on a thick chrome bar. The digitally imagined ‘Renault Grand Kwid SUV’, as said by its creator Kleber Silva, features a sporty front bumper with wide central air intake and a neat housing for the fog lamps. It has muscular bonnet lines and creases as well.

The side profile has machined alloy wheels, black cladding around the wheel arches, blackened B- and C-pillars, slightly sloping roofline, raked windshield, large rear quarter glass and black wing mirrors. The large greenhouse does enhance its stance as it appears to be a crossover with spacious MPV credentials. The rear end is equally dynamic with the presence of horizontal LED tail lamps.

Other notable design highlights are silver skid plate with mono exhaust and so on. In India, Renault has established itself as a volume player with Kwid and Triber but if a more premium crossover is decided to be brought in the Rs. 15 lakh range, it could look like this rendering.

As Triber’s modular nature with multiple seating configurations has become a hit, the so called ‘Grand Kwid SUV’ could act as a pseudo-crossover-MPV powered by the 1.3-litre HR13 four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, currently used in the BSVI Nissan Kicks producing 156 PS maximum power.