Renault FY 2020 Sales Analysis – Kwid, Triber, Duster, Captur, Lodgy

Renault was the only manufacturer to post positive sales growth last FY as 89,534 units were sold against 79,654 units in FY2019

Every manufacturer in the Indian market had a torrid time with negative sales growth except for the new entrant and Renault. The French brand enjoyed a revival during the course of the Financial Year 2020 courtesy of the facelifted Kwid and Triber. Renault garnered a total of 89,534 units in the period between April 2019 and March 2020.

The Kwid was the most sold model with a total of 46,766 units as against 64,913 units during the same period the previous fiscal with a year-on-year volume decline of 28 per cent. The updated SUV-ish hatchback entered the domestic scenes with plenty of design changes and interior additions in the beginning of October 2019.

Around the same period, Maruti Suzuki introduced the S-Presso as well. The Kwid registered 28 per cent year-on-year sales de-growth last fiscal. Renault debuted the Triber modular vehicle in August 2019 and its aggressive price range, combined with multiple seating arrangements have been a big plus for its success.

Model FY 2020 FY 2019 Growth Renault Kwid 46,766 64,913 -28% Renault Triber 33,860 0 – Renault Duster 7,837 10,319 -24% Renault Captur 719 3,542 -80% Renault Lodgy 352 880 -60% Total 89,534 79,654 12%

The Triber was the second most retailed model within Renault’s domestic range last FY with a total of 33,860 units. The facelifted Kwid and Triber contributed majorly in the sales volumes of Renault by more than 80,000 units. The Duster ended up the third most sold vehicle but it has not been upgraded to a new generation yet as last year it only received a mid-cycle update.

The Duster recorded a total of 7,837 units as against 10,319 units during the same period the previous fiscal with 24 per cent negative growth. The Captur had a torrid time with just 719 units as against 3,542 units in FY2019 with a massive 80 per cent volume de-growth. The Lodgy, on the other hand, fared even worse as it garnered only 352 units.

In FY2019, Renault sold 880 units leading to 60 per cent sales decline. The HBC compact SUV is next in line to be launched and it will compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and others upon arrive possibly towards the end of this calendar year.