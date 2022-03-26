Renault February 2022 Sales Analysis – Kwid, Triber, Kiger

Renault posted 6,568 unit sales in the month of February 2022 as against 11,043 units with a YoY volume de-growth of 40.5 per cent

Renault India registered a cumulative domestic tally of 6,568 unit sales in the month of February 2022 as against 11,043 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 40.5 per cent. Compared to the previous month of January 2022 with 8,119 units, an MoM volume de-growth of 19.1 per cent was noted.

The French auto major finished eighth in the overall manufacturers’ standings with a market share of 2.2 per cent against 3.6 per cent in February 2021 with a drop of 1.4 per cent. The Triber was the most sold Renault model within the brand’s lineup as 2,397 units were recorded against 3,553 units during the corresponding period in 2021.

This led to YoY negative growth of 33 per cent. The Kiger compact SUV posted a total of 2,247 units last month as against 3,226 units in February 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 30 per cent. The Renault Kwid garnered a total of 1,924 units in Feb 2022 as against 3,927 units during the same period last year with a decline of 51 per cent on a YoY basis.

Renault Models (YoY) February 2022 Sales February 2021 Sales 1. Renault Triber (-33%) 2,397 3,553 2. Renault Kiger (-30%) 2,247 3,226 3. Renault Kwid (-51%) 1,924 3,927 4. Renault Duster 0 337

The Kiger was the last big launch from Renault and it has certainly delivered in posting high volume sales over the last year or so. As for the equipment, it features a floating eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster, an eight-speaker Arkamys audio system, a hands-free card, and so on.

It derives power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The former develops a maximum power output of 72 PS and 96 Nm at 3,500 rpm while the latter delivers 100 PS and 160 Nm. As for the transmission, a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT is offered with the naturally-aspirated unit.

A CVT can be had as an option in the turbo version. The different drive modes available in the Renault Kiger are Normal, Eco and Sports. Rumours suggest that a new version of the now-discontinued Duster could be considered for India in the near future.