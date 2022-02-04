Renault February 2022 Discounts – Kwid, Triber, Kiger, Duster

French carmaker Renault is offering some alluring deals on its cars in India this February, worth up to a maximum of Rs. 2.4 lakh

The automobile industry of India is expecting 2022 to be a year of resurgence. To ensure that sales numbers stay strong, some automakers have rolled out attractive discounts and benefits on their vehicles. Renault has also announced lucrative deals on its cars this month.

Renault Kwid is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on select variants. It also gets an exchange bonus, worth Rs. 10,000 on 0.8L version and Rs. 15,000 on 1.0L version. Other than that, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 37,000 is available as well on the entry-level hatchback.

On Renault Triber, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 44,000 are available this month. The MPV also gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000. As for Renault Kiger, only loyalty benefits are available on it, worth up to Rs. 55,000.

Renault Duster, the French car brand’s flagship in the Indian market, gets a cash discount of Rs. 50,000 on all variants except RXZ 1.5L. An exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 is being offered as well on the SUV, along with loyalty benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 1.10 lakh.

All Renault cars on sale in the Indian market have corporate discounts on offer, of Rs. 10,000 on Kwid, Triber, and Kiger. The same on Duster is worth more, at Rs. 30,000. For farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members, the manufacturer is offering rural benefits, worth Rs. 5,000 on Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and Rs. 15,000 on Duster.

Renault Discounts – February 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + loyalty bonus Renault Kwid Rs. 10,000 Up to Rs. 15,000 + up to Rs. 37,000 Renault Triber Rs. 10,000 Up to Rs. 20,000 + up to Rs. 44,000 Renault Kiger 0 0 + Rs. 55,000 Renault Duster Rs. 50,000 Rs. 50,000 + up to Rs. 1.10 lakh Corporate discounts available, worth Rs. 30,000 on Duster and Rs. 10,000 on all other models. Rural bonus available, worth Rs. 15,000 on Duster and Rs. 5,000 (cannot be clubbed with corporate discounts).

It should be noted that corporate discounts and rural benefits cannot be availed together. Also, a scrapping bonus of Rs. 10,000 under r.e.li.v.e scrappage program, can be had if an old car is brought in to be scrapped.