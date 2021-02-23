Renault February 2021 Discounts – Benefits Of Up To Rs. 65,000

Check out all the discounts on Renault cars in India – Kwid, Triber, and Duster – available during February 2021

Renault India is offering some brilliant deals and discounts on its vehicles this month, in order to increase its sales, and also to clear out last year’s remaining stock (Model Year 2020 cars). If you had a new car in your wishlist, and are curious about the discounts available on Renault vehicles, then keep reading ahead!

On the entry-level Kwid, only a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available on the 0.8L variant. On the Kwid 1.0L models, the manufacturer is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the Model Year 2021 cars, and of Rs. 20,000 on the MY2020 cars. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 are also available, along with the loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000.

On the Renault Triber, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000. On MY2020 Triber models, the cash discount is higher, worth Rs. 15,000 on the manual variants and Rs. 30,000 on the AMT variants. On the ‘RXE’ trim, regardless of the model year, only a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available.

Renault Duster is available with two engine options in the Indian market – 1.5-litre petrol mill and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor. On the 1.5L models, there is no cash discount, although an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 are available, along with a loyalty bonus of Rs. 30,000.

On Renault Duster 1.3L Turbo, a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 is available, but only on the MY2020 stock. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000 are on offer as well. On the ‘RXE’ trim (MY2021 and MY2020), only a loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Renault Kwid 0.8L – – Renault Kwid 1.0L (MY2021) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Kwid 1.0L (MY2020) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber RXE trim – – Renault Triber (MY2021) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber (MY2020) Rs. 30,000 (AMT)/Rs. 15,000 (MT) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Duster 1.5L (MY2021) – Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 30,000 Renault Duster 1.5L (MY2020) – Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 30,000 Renault Duster 1.3L Turbo RXE Trim – – Renault Duster 1.3L Turbo (MY2021) – Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 30,000 Renault Duster 1.3L Turbo (MY2020) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 30,000 Additional loyalty bonus available for existing Renault owners, worth Rs. 10,000 on Kwid and Triber, and Rs. 15,000 on the Duster (Rs. 20,000 on RXE trim)

Renault will soon launch the Kiger in the Indian market, thus entering the highly competitive sub-4-metre SUV segment. The Kiger is expected to boost the French carmaker’s sales in India, just like Magnite did for Nissan.