Renault Feb 2020 Sales Up By 41% – Kwid, Triber, Duster

Renault India garnered a total of 8,784 units sales last month as the Triber and facelifted Kwid had performed well again

Renault India registered a total of 8,784 units in February 2020 with Year-on-Year sales growth of 40.7 per cent as 6,241 units were retailed in February 2019. The French auto major has begun 2020 on a high note amidst automobile manufacturers working behind the curtains to swiftly convert their portfolios into BSVI compliance.

Compared to the previous month of February 2019, Renault did endure MoM volume decline of 34.8 per cent as 7,800 units were sold during that period against 11,964 in December 2019. The company was positioned in the sixth position on the manufacturers’ monthly sales table behind Mahindra, Kia and Tata, and ahead of Toyota, Honda, Ford, MG and others.

Renault introduced the Triber in late August 2019 and it really got back the brand into contention. The modular vehicle’s monthly volumes steadily increased since its debut and it reached 6,071 units in November 2019 and cumulatively around 28,000 units have been retailed across the country excluding last month’s tally.

The facelifted Kwid was also launched in October 2019 and it helped Renault to bounce back strongly and it played second fiddle to the Triber in the domestic portfolio in terms of volumes. The updated Kwid’s exterior has been derived from City K-ZE electric hatchback and it was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo early last month.

It was accompanied by the Zoe and Symbioz concepts. Taking advantage of the Triber’s popularity, Renault will be expanding its range by debuting an AMT variant. The Easy R transmission is the same five-speed unit as the Kwid and is connected to the regular 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine developing 61 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque.

Recently, Renault announced the BSVI compliant Triber with a starting price of Rs. 4.99 lakh, as the price hike stood between Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 25,000. The brand’s upcoming product will be the Duster 1.3L Turbo Petrol and HBC compact SUV that could carry the Kiger badge. It will rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport and will spawn a Nissan compact SUV bound for this year.