Renault Duster With 156 PS Turbo Petrol Engine Launch Next Month

The 1.3-litre HR13 turbocharged petrol engine produces 156 PS and 254 Nm of peak torque and it will be mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT

Renault India was the first to showcase the 1.3-litre HR13 turbocharged petrol engine under the bonnet of the Duster at the 2020 Auto Expo. However, its alliance partner Nissan introduced the new powerful motor first with its 2020 Kicks in May. According to recent reports emerged on the internet, the Duster packing 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine will go on sale towards the end of next month.

The launch date is said to have been not finalised yet. The BSVI compliant four-cylinder petrol unit is derived from Mercedes-Benz and it is the most powerful engine in its segment. The HR13 mill is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 156 PS and 254 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual or an optional CVT automatic transmission.

The powertrain options in the Renault Duster will more likely be similar to its Japanese cousin. Just as the Kicks, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol motor developing 106 PS and 142 Nm meeting BSVI emission norms will continue to be on sale, hooked with a manual transmission. With it occupying the lower grades, the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine will be offered in the mid-spec and top-end trims.

While the second generation Duster has long been awaited, the French manufacturer launched the facelifted version last year. Alongside the new gasoline mill, expect Renault to introduce mild cosmetic enhancements such as contrast red accents on the front grille and fog lamp housing. If the Auto Expo prototype was anything to go by, it could get more subtle exterior additions.

They include Red Duster logo on the larger roof rails and Duster lettering embossed on the tailgate. The existing equipment list comprising of a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, illuminated and cooled glovebox, ESP, HSA and reversing camera will be available.

The new turbo petrol engine will be on par with the Kicks as the most powerful in its class and it features dual variable timing for reduced emissions and delivers higher torque output at lower rpm levels. Additionally, the CVT is said to be 40 per cent more efficient. The powertrain borrows cylinder coating technology from the GT-R sportscar.