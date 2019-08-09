Renault Duster Sales Up By 61% Post Facelift Launch

The Renault Duster facelift, which comes with a slew of cosmetic changes, has been available in a price range of Rs 7.99-12.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

It looks like the recently launched facelift for the Renault Duster has successfully managed to infuse some excitement with the fast-aging brand. On sale in a price range of Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 12.49 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi), the updated model has registered 943 unit sales in July 2019.

Compared to the same month last year, when it sold 587 units, the Renault Duster has clocked a sales growth of 61 per cent. So, at least at this moment, it does look like the recent slew of updates have brought back some attention to the first generation of the globally famous small SUV.

Globally, Renault has replaced the first-gen Duster with an all-new model that has an evolutionary design, many new safety and comfort features and, overall, several advancements over the original version. However, bringing this platform to India would have led to exorbitant pricing owing to the highly expensive platform.

Hence, the India-spec first-gen model received several updates to make it more relevant to modern times. The 2019 Renault Duster facelift looks more modern than its earlier iteration and carries a revised fascia. It features a new grille, chunkier bumpers and projector headlamps. It also gets a new hood, revised tailgate and new alloy wheels.

The Renault Duster has even got some other useful updates that help it comply with the stringent safety regulations. For example, the new bonnet and fenders help it meet the upcoming pedestrian norms. It also equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist. Automatic and AWD models even get ESC and hill-start assist.

Furthermore, the platform has been reinforced to offer higher crash safety. On the inside, the Renault Duster comes with a new dashboard that has a more premium look to it than that of the earlier version. It also has a new touchscreen infotainment unit that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.