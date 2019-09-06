Renault Duster Sales Up By 58% In August, Thanks To Facelift

Renault Duster posted a growth of 58 per cent in August 2019 sales thanks to the newly launched facelifted model

Renault India recently launched the new Duster SUV at Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom) and the updated car has proved to be a decent success initially for the French automaker. Renault managed to sell 967 units of the new Duster in August 2019 as compared to 613 units in the same month last year with 58 per cent YoY growth.

With these numbers, Renault Duster managed to outsell cars like Tata Harrier, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Jeep Compass. The Duster was just 1 unit short of Mahindra XUV500. The Renault Duster is available in three variants standard variant, Petrol CVT and Diesel and the prices go up to Rs 12.50 Lakh (ex-showroom). The new Duster is equipped with 25 new features and technology enhancements.

The new Renault Duster gets a new tri-winged full chrome grille, new dual-tone body colour front bumper which features muscular skid plates, new signature projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 16-inch Everest Diamond Cut alloy wheels and gets ‘Caspian Blue’ and ‘Mahogany Brown’ colours as new paint options.

The Duster has a ground clearance of 205 mm while the AWD version offers a ground clearance of 210 mm. On the inside, the SUV gets the Midnight Black theme and get features like Cruise Control with speed limiter, 7.9-inch touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, ARKAMYS audio with 4 speakers and fully automatic climate control.

Safety-wise, the Renault Duster is compliant with BNCAP front, side & pedestrian crash norms and is equipped with a host of active and passive safety features like ABS with EBD, dual airbags, Reverse Parking Camera, ESP and Hill-Start Assist.

The Duster is powered by either a 1.5-litre petrol or a 1.5-litre DCI diesel engine. The petrol version offers 104bhp and maximum torque of 142 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The dCi 1.5-litre diesel engine offers a choice of two power outputs: 110 PS and 85 PS with a torque of 245 Nm and 200 Nm respectively. The 108hp variant has a 6-speed manual transmission and the other has a 5-speed manual transmission.