Renault Duster Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh!

Renault India has reduced the prices of the diesel variants of the Duster SUV by up to Rs 1.5 lakh

Renault had earlier announced its plans to bid farewell to all its diesel powertrains currently on offer in the Indian market once the BS6 emission norms come into action on April 1. Since the BS6 deadline is just two and a half months away now, Renault is working on clearing the remaining BS4 Duster diesel stock, in order to avoid being left with unsold stock post the deadline.

For the same reason, Renault is offering a discount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on RxS diesel variant of the Duster. The French carmaker currently offers the Duster RxS diesel with a BS4-compliant 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit in two states of tune – 85 PS/200 Nm, coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission; and 110 PS/245 Nm, which can be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Duster RxS trim can also be had with an all-wheel drive configuration, which makes it one of the most affordable AWD cars available in the Indian market as of now. However, since the AWD setup is only offered with the diesel trim, it will be discontinued as well.

The RxS diesel trim in the lower state of tune earlier retailed at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is now priced at Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Whereas the RxS in the higher state of tune carried a price tag of Rs 11.19 lakh (ex-showroom), but has now been brought down to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The RxS with the AWD configuration was earlier priced at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom), but its price has now been reduced by Rs 1.5 lakh, and is being offered at just Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the petrol Duster has a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 9.99 lakh. It comes with a BS4 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine, which makes 106 PS of maximum power and 142 Nm peak torque. The petrol powertrain can be coupled with either a 5-speed MT or a CVT. It is just a matter of time before Renault upgrades the said unit to comply with the BS6 emission norms.