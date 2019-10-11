Renault Duster Electric Spied Testing For The First Time – Details

The electric version of Duster could become reality in the near future and is expected to be based on a new EV platform

While the Kwid has been the best-seller for Renault for years in the domestic market, the brand made a name for itself among customers with the Duster. The SUV has been around for more than seven years and gained two significant updates along the line. However, the next generation Duster sold abroad has not been introduced in India yet and the wait turns out to be painstakingly high.

As Duster received a facelift only in July 2019 with structural and exterior changes, the next generation’s arrival won’t likely be anytime soon. In the meantime, Renault has already begun working on the zero-emission Duster in the international markets. The first set of spy images appeared on the internet earlier this year.

Wearing the undisguised body of the first generation Duster, Renault’s sister brand Dacia was testing the electrified prototype of the Duster. The test mule indicates the presence of a battery pack mounted under the seats and it can be seen underneath the rather confusing body structure. It will be based on a new electric vehicle architecture in all probabilities.

Compared to the standard Duster, the prototype was longer and wider and comprised of studded tyres, race-spec roll cage for protection and sporty racing bucket seats. All these pointed the finger at a Dacia race car for Andros Trophy ice series under the first-gen Duster’s body. As for the brakes, it used bigger Brembo units up front and Alpine callipers at the rear.

The entry into the electric racing class does a world of good for Dacia’s road car division and the learning on track will be transformed into technologies on the road. During the course of the next year, Dacia could launch its first eco-friendly model as popular vehicles like the Sandero and Duster may as well be electrified.

It must be noted that Renault has significant experience in selling EVs across the globe and its first electric car for India is expected around 2022. If Dacia can offer affordable EVs, there is no reason why the Duster should not be battery-powered in the future. Renault’s City KZ-E sold in China could be considered as another possible option.