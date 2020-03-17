Renault Duster BS6 Petrol Launched From Rs 8.49 Lakh, Diesel Discontinued

Prices of the Renault Duster BSVI are up to Rs 50,000 more than that of the BSIV model, with the least expensive trim retailing for Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

While the entire country was hooked on to the internet to check out the prices of the 2020 Hyundai Creta, Renault India has silently revealed the prices of the 2020 Renault Duster BSVI. Launched at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh, the new version is up to Rs 50,000 dearer than the old model. It’s on sale in three trims – RXE, RXS and RXZ. Also, the SUV is now available only in the petrol variant as the carmaker has decided to pull the plug on its diesel vehicles.

Also, it is worth mentioning here that the CVT automatic variant of the petrol version has also been discontinued. The company is yet to reveal the specifications of the updated model. Powering the new model is a BSVI-compliant 1.5-litre H4K four-cylinder petrol engine.

The motor outputs a maximum power of 105bhp and a peak torque of 142Nm, which is the same as what is offered in its BSIV-compliant state. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

With the launch of the BSVI version, the K9K diesel engine has been shown the door. Instead, the company might bring in a turbo-petrol variant with a 1.3-litre motor that outputs 153bhp and 250Nm. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT. This engine will make the 2020 Duster the most powerful version of the first-gen SUV ever sold in the country.

For reference, the diesel variants of the BSIV model used to be available in two power tunes – 85 PS and 110 PS. The former offered 200 Nm of peak torque, while the latter provided 245 Nm. While the less powerful engine came mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, the more powerful version was available with two options – 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT. It also had an optional AWD system.

Sales of the Renault Duster have been pretty dismal in recent times. In spite of the fact that the SUV has already undergone two facelifts, it is regularly outclassed by more modern rivals. Hence, it will be only interesting to see if the BSVI version would fare any better.