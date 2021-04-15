Renault Duster Available With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 1.05 Lakh In April 2021

Renault India is offering a few discounts on its vehicles this month (April 2021), and here, we’ve discussed all the deals available on the Duster SUV

French carmaker Renault is offering a few lucrative deals and discounts on its vehicles this month. Its flagship vehicle in the Indian market – Duster – is available with various offers, with the maximum available benefits amounting to up to Rs. 1.05 lakh. If you had a Renault Duster on your wishlist, then now would be a good time to purchase one.

Renault Duster has a discount of Rs. 30,000 available on it, but only on the RXS 1.3L variants (both MT and CVT). An exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 is also being offered on the SUV, but only on the RXS and RXZ trims levels (on both 1.5L and 1.3L models). Apart from that, a corporate discount of up to Rs. 30,000 is available on all trims of the Duster except RXE.

The RXE trim of the Duster only has a loyalty bonus of Rs. 20,000 on it, while for all other trims, the loyalty bonus is lower, worth Rs. 15,000. The other benefits include a rural offer of Rs. 15,000, available only for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members. The corporate discount and rural offer cannot be availed together.

Renault Duster is available with two engine options in the Indian market. The first one is a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, which generates a peak power of 106 PS and a maximum torque of 142 Nm. This motor is offered with a single transmission option – a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The second one is a 1.3-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol mill, which is capable of belting out 156 PS and 254 Nm. This powerplant can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. The Duster is currently only available in a front-wheel-drive configuration in India, although there used to be AWD variants on sale in the past.

Renault previously had a 1.5-litre diesel engine option available on the Duster, but that was discontinued before the BS6 emission norms came into effect. The price of Renault Duster ranges from Rs. 9.57 lakh to Rs. 13.87 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and its rivals in the Indian market include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Duster, etc.