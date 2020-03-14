Renault Duster 153 BHP 1.3L Turbo Petrol Launch Next Month

The 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine develops a maximum power output of 153 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque in the Renault Duster

Renault India showcased two all-new turbocharged powertrains at the biennial Auto Expo last month. The 1.0-litre turbo and 1.3-litre turbo engines will make their way into the domestic market across the portfolio of Renault and Nissan. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol is expected to power the forthcoming HBC compact SUV bound for later this year.

It will find wide applications across the lineup while the 1.3-litre turbo gasoline unit will debut with the Renault Duster. The SUV received a facelift late last year and will be getting the new BSVI compliant and more powerful engine mostly next month. The petrol four-cylinder mill is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 153 bhp and 250 Nm.

This has come as quite a surprise as it develops a massive 48 bhp and 108 Nm more than the old 1.5-litre K9K engine. It will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a CVT will be provided as an option in the top-end variants. The imminent arrival of the smaller petrol engine puts a big question mark on the existence of the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine.

It will more likely be discontinued leaving the Duster with a single petrol engine. The second generation has been on sale globally for years but the French manufacturer decided to continue the existing model with minor updates. The facelift gained subtle cosmetic revisions to stretch the lifespan of the current generation.

It features revised front grille, a set of new headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, LED tail lamps and other bodily changes. But the popularity of the Duster has certainly decline in recent times. The Duster nameplate created quite a sensation for Renault in India but the brand has failed to capitalise on it with consistent updates over the years.

The new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine could act as a huge difference maker in the sales of the Duster due to its performance and we will tell you more about it when we get to drive it.