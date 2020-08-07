Renault Duster 1.3L Turbo-Petrol To Be Launched This Month

The HR13DDT 1.3-lite turbocharged petrol engine is the same powertrain which was previously introduced with the Nissan Kicks

With Renault deciding to stop selling diesel powertrains in India in the BS6 era, the Duster’s BS4-compliant 1.5-litre oil burner was let go, which also resulted in the discontinuation of the car’s optional 4×4 drivetrain. While the Duster’s 1.5-litre petrol engine did receive BS6-compliance, the popularity of the mid-size SUV continued to dip due to the rising competition in the segment.

However, Renault did showcase the Duster with a new 1.3-litre HR13DDT turbocharged petrol engine at the 2020 Auto Expo, and we’ve been waiting for its launch ever since. The said powertrain has already been debuted with the Nissan Kicks, and now with the Captur being discontinued, Duster will go on to become the first Renault offering to be plonked with this powertrain.

The 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine has been co-developed with Mercedes-Benz, and belts out 156 PS of maximum power along with 254 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options will likely include a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional CVT – just like we’ve seen on the Nissan Kicks.

This means that the Duster will go on to become the most powerful SUV in its segment, sharing the accolade with its cousin, the Nissan Kicks. It should be noted that the BS6-compliant 1.5-litre, four-cylinder NA engine will continue to be offered with the lower trims of the SUV. This powertrain generates 106 PS power and 142 Nm torque, and will likely come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

We do not expect any major changes to be made to the Duster in terms of styling, both outside as well as inside. That being said, the new top-end trim could be offered with some new features like automatic climate control, cruise control, Hill-Start Assist, a bigger touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, and even R17 alloy wheels.

The Renault Duster Turbo will be slightly more expensive than the 1.5-litre version, thanks to all the changes that will be made to the former. Pricing will be revealed at the time of its launch, which is expected to take place this month itself.