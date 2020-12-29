Renault Duster 1.3 Vs Kia Seltos 1.4 – Turbo Petrol Spec Comparison

Apart from the Kia Seltos, the new Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo also puts up against the likes of the Nissan Kicks and Hyundai Creta

The Renault Duster was once a pretty popular choice in the mid-size SUV segment, however, the introduction of some new worthy rivals in the last one year or so hurt its demand. Renault did not upgrade the Duster as per the market trend timely, and the rivals continued to increase their lead.

What further hit the Duster’s sales was the fact that the BS6 emission norms resulted in the favourable diesel powertrain being discontinued, and taking the optional 4×4 setup along with it. Hence, even the cult following was reduced to bare minimum.

However, to fill the void left by the diesel powertrain, Renault recently launched the all-new Duster Turbo which comes with a new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine. After this major update, does the Duster now stand a chance against the Kia Seltos – one of the highest-selling cars in the segment?

Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the new Renault Duster Turbo and its direct rival Kia Seltos GT (Petrol) to help you decide which SUV among the two suits you better –

Dimensions

In terms of size, the 2020 Renault Duster measures 4360 mm in length, 1560 mm in width, stands 1695 mm tall and gets a 2673 mm long wheelbase. In comparison, the Kia Seltos has a length of 4315 mm, a width of 1800 mm, a height of 1620 mm and a wheelbase that is 2610 mm long.

Dimension Renault Duster Turbo Kia Seltos GT Line Length 4360 mm 4315 mm Width 1822 mm 1800 mm Height 1695 mm 1620 mm Wheelbase 2673 mm 2610 mm

This means that the Duster is 45 mm longer, 75 mm taller, 22 mm wider and has a 63 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the Seltos. Hence, the Duster is more spacious than the Seltos.

Powertrain

The Renault Duster has been equipped with a new 1.3-litre four-cylinder HR13 turbocharged petrol engine that has been co-developed by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and Mercedes-Benz. The said engine belts out 156 PS of maximum power and 254 Nm of peak torque, making the Duster the most powerful petrol mid-size SUV in India along with its cousin, Nissan Kicks.

Specs Renault Duster Turbo Kia Seltos GT Line Engine 1.3-litre HR13 turbo petrol 1.4-litre TGDi turbo petrol Power 156 PS 140 PS Torque 254 Nm 242 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT,

7-speed CVT 6-speed MT,

7-speed DCT

The said engine can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission, or a 7-speed CVT automatic. The lower trims of the Duster will continue to draw power from a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine rated at 106 PS/142 Nm, coupled to a 5-speed MT as standard.

The Kia Seltos gets a 1.4-litre TGDi turbocharged petrol engine that makes 140 PS power and 242 Nm torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as well as an optional 7-speed dual-clutch auto. Apart from that, the Seltos is also offered with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel powertrains.

Features

The Duster gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Ice Blue graphic instrument cluster with MID, automatic climate control, electrically foldable and adjustable wing mirrors, cruise control, remote pre-cooling, R17 Forza diamond cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs and so on.

On the other hand, the Kia Seltos comes packed with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, UVO connected car-tech, multi-colour ambient lighting, head-up display, cruise control, an electric sunroof, Bose premium 8-speaker system, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and much more.

Safety

On the safety front, the 2020 Duster Turbo gets rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, reverse parking camera, Hill Start Assist, Electronic Stability Program and dual airbags.

On the contrary, Kia offers the Seltos with safety tech like a blind-view monitor, front parking sensors, 360-degree camera, six airbags, Vehicle Stability Management, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, rear disc brakes etc.

Price

The Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo is available in three variants priced from Rs 10,49,000 to Rs 13,59,000. On the contrary, prices for Kia Seltos GT Line (petrol) start from Rs 15.54 lakh, and go all the way up to Rs 17.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

The Kia Seltos is certainly one of the leading cars in its segment as far as features and safety tech are concerned. However, its superior TGDi turbocharged petrol engine has been outdone by Renault Duster’s 1.3-litre turbo petrol unit, since the latter is more powerful. In addition, all the goodies offered with the Seltos come at a price, i.e. a premium of around Rs 5 lakh over the 2020 Duster Turbo.