Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Vs Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo – Specs Comparison

The Renault Duster’s sales have drastically gone down in recent times, but the turbo petrol powertrain makes it an option worth considering

The first-gen Hyundai Creta was originally launched as a rival to the Renault Duster, and while the Korean mid-size SUV received a generational update last year, the Duster received a new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes it one of the most powerful offerings in its segment.

The Hyundai Creta was the best-selling SUV in the country in 2020, while the Renault Duster was nowhere near to be found. However, the Duster’s turbo petrol powertrain makes it a value for money offering in the mid-size SUV segment.

Let’s take a look at how the Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo puts up against the Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo in this detailed specs comparison –

Dimensions

The Renault Duster has a length of 4360 mm, a width of 1560 mm, a height of 1695 mm and a 2673 mm long wheelbase. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta measures 4300 mm in length, 1790 mm in width, stands 1635 mm tall and has a wheelbase that measures 2610 mm.

Renault Duster Hyundai Creta Length 4360 mm 4300 mm Width 1822 mm 1790 mm Height 1695 mm 1635 mm Wheelbase 2673 mm 2610 mm

This means that the Renault Duster is 60 mm longer, 32 mm wider and 60 mm taller than the Hyundai Creta, and the former also has a 63 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the latter.

Powertrains

The Renault Duster is offered with two different powertrains, i.e. a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit. The former has been co-developed with Daimler, and is rated at 156 PS/254 Nm. It can be had with either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed CVT auto. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre petrol engine is offered with the lower trims of the SUV.

Renault Duster Turbo Hyundai Creta Turbo Petrol Engine 1.3-litre HR13 turbo petrol 1.4-litre TGDi turbo petrol Power 156 PS 140 PS Torque 254 Nm 242 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT,

7-speed CVT 7-speed DCT

The new-gen Hyundai Creta comes equipped with three different powertrains, which include 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo petrol units. The latter one is the talk of the town, and this is the engine that the Renault Duster Turbo is pitted against. The 1.4-litre TGDi turbo petrol engine pus out 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque, and comes mated to a 7-speed DCT as standard.

Features

The Renault Duster gets features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Ice Blue graphic instrument cluster with MID, an automatic climate control, electrically foldable and adjustable outside rear-view mirrors, remote pre-cooling, cruise control, R17 Forza diamond cut alloy wheels, LED daytime running lamps etc.

The top-end variant of the Hyundai Creta Turbo gets a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car tech, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, power adjustable driver’s seat, a 7-inch TFT colour display in the instrument cluster, a touch-enabled smart air purifier, paddle shifters and drive mode select as well.

Safety

The safety features in the Renault Duster Turbo include rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, reverse parking camera, Hill Start Assist, Electronic Stability Program and dual airbags.

On the contrary, the Hyundai Creta gets 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Assist Control (HAC), driver rear view monitor, ABS with EBD, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, traction control and rear disc brakes, making it one of the safest cars in the segment.

Price

The Renault Duster has a starting price of Rs 9.39 lakh, but the turbo-petrol variants start from Rs 10.49 lakh, going up to Rs 13.59 lakh for the top-end automatic variant. On the other hand, Hyundai offers the Creta 1.4-litre turbo petrol in two variants, priced at Rs 16.27 lakh and Rs 17.31 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.

Comparison Verdict

The Hyundai Creta is one of the best-selling SUVs in the country on regular basis, and the reasons for that are quite obvious – it’s packed up to the brim with features, is offered with multiple powertrains and it also makes a bold statement with its design.

However, the Renault Duster Turbo is much more affordable than the two Hyundai Creta 1.4-litre turbo petrol variants, and has an upper hand as far as the power and torque outputs are concerned, making it a more viable option for driving enthusiasts.